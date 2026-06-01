Infosys sees lowest proportion of under-30 employees in 15 years

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, ended fiscal 2026 with the lowest proportion of employees aged 30 and below in at least 15 years, reflecting changing workforce dynamics across the country's technology outsourcing sector.





According to an analysis of the company's annual filings reported by Mint, employees aged 30 and below accounted for 50.7% of Infosys' workforce at the end of FY26, down from 53% a year earlier and continuing a decline that began after FY23.





The shift means nearly half of Infosys' workforce is now over the age of 30, the highest proportion recorded by the company over the past 15 years.





Workforce composition undergoes a demographic shift





Infosys closed FY26 with 328,594 employees, an increase of 5,016 from the previous fiscal year.





However, the composition of that workforce changed significantly.





The company employed 166,636 workers aged 30 and below at the end of the fiscal year, according to Mint's analysis of Infosys' disclosures.





Key workforce metrics for FY26 include:





328,594 total employees

166,636 employees aged 30 and below

50.7% of workforce aged 30 and below

45.7% of workforce aged 31-50

3.5% of workforce aged above 50

5,016 net additions compared with FY25





The data indicates that while Infosys continued to expand its overall headcount, growth was concentrated among more experienced employee groups.





Mid-career employees reach highest share in years





The decline in younger employees was offset by an increase in workers aged between 31 and 50.





That age group accounted for 45.7% of Infosys' workforce in FY26, the highest level recorded over the past 15 years, according to Mint's analysis.





Employees aged above 50 represented 3.5% of the workforce, a comparatively small but steadily visible segment within the company's employee base.





The changing mix suggests Infosys is becoming less dependent on a workforce dominated by fresh graduates and early-career professionals, a model that has traditionally underpinned India's IT services industry.





Trend reflects broader changes across the IT sector





The latest figures build on trends identified in earlier reporting by Mint, which noted a shrinking share of younger employees at major Indian IT services companies, including Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).





Industry analysts cited in Mint's previous reporting pointed to several factors behind the trend, including slower hiring, increased automation of entry-level tasks and changing career preferences among graduates.





Young technology professionals are increasingly exploring opportunities at startups, global capability centres, product companies and emerging technology firms that often offer different career paths from traditional IT outsourcing businesses.





The shift has also coincided with slower growth across the IT services sector after the strong hiring cycle seen during the post-pandemic technology boom.





Questions emerge over the future workforce model





For decades, Indian IT services companies have relied on a pyramid-shaped workforce structure, with large numbers of young employees supporting a smaller base of experienced managers and specialists.





A declining share of younger workers could gradually alter that balance.





While Infosys continues to maintain a predominantly young workforce compared with many global technology companies, the latest figures suggest demographic trends are evolving as the industry adapts to new technologies, changing client demands and shifting labour market preferences.





As companies invest more heavily in artificial intelligence, automation and workforce upskilling, the composition of India's technology workforce is likely to remain a closely watched indicator of how the sector is changing beyond headline hiring numbers.