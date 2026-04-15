Jobs boost for Karnataka: ₹18,000 crore projects to employ over 15,000 people

Karnataka has cleared investment proposals worth over ₹18,000 crore, with projects expected to generate more than 15,000 jobs across sectors, signalling a fresh push to industrial growth and employment creation in the state.





The approvals were granted by the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) at its meeting on April 13, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and attended by senior ministers and officials.





Multi-sector approvals drive job creation





The committee approved 17 proposals worth ₹18,430.44 crore, with projected employment of 15,032 people, according to Moneycontrol. These include 11 new projects and six expansion plans, spanning sectors such as automobiles, electric mobility, aerospace, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, textiles and metals.





Officials said the investments are spread across multiple districts including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari and Bidar.





New projects anchor bulk of employment





Of the total, ₹14,906.9 crore has been committed to 11 new projects, expected to create around 13,050 jobs, Moneycontrol reported.





Among the key proposals, Volvo Group India Private Limited plans to invest ₹1,500 crore in an automobile project in Bengaluru Rural, generating an estimated 1,700 jobs. River Mobility Private Limited has proposed a ₹1,028 crore electric mobility project in Kolar, expected to create 900 jobs, while Genx PV India Pvt Ltd will invest ₹1,000 crore in a solar manufacturing unit in Chikkaballapura, with 1,500 jobs anticipated.





In aerospace, Aerostructures Manufacturing India Private Limited will invest ₹1,356 crore in Belagavi, creating 1,350 jobs. PMI Technology India Private Limited has been cleared for a ₹1,000 crore project in Bengaluru, expected to generate around 800 jobs.





Pharmaceutical investments include ₹700 crore by OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited in Bengaluru Rural and ₹900 crore by Sai Life Sciences Limited in Bidar. In energy, M11 Energy Transition Private Limited will set up a ₹1,600 crore aviation fuel project in Dakshina Kannada.





JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited has committed ₹4,600 crore in Ballari in the metals segment, though with a relatively lower job creation estimate of about 300 roles.





Expansion projects add further hiring





The SHLCC also cleared six expansion and additional investment proposals worth ₹3,523.54 crore, expected to generate 1,982 jobs.





Key among these is Wipro Global Engineering and Electronic Materials Private Limited’s ₹1,397 crore semiconductor-related investment in Bengaluru Rural. Other projects include expansions by Poddar Plumbing System Private Limited in Kolar, Colortone Textiles Private Limited in Chamarajanagara, and Goodrich Aerospace Services Private Limited in Bengaluru. Steel and sugar sector expansions by MSPL Limited and Indian Cane Power Ltd were also approved.





Broad-based industrial push





The approvals reflect a broad-based strategy spanning emerging and core sectors, with electric mobility, aerospace, semiconductors and renewable energy featuring prominently alongside traditional manufacturing.





The state government said the investments are expected to strengthen Karnataka’s industrial base while driving employment across districts, reinforcing its position as a key manufacturing and technology hub.



With a mix of greenfield and expansion projects, the latest approvals indicate sustained investor interest in Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem. Execution timelines and project rollouts will be critical in translating these commitments into on-ground job creation and economic activity.