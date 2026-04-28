LinkedIn top companies 2026: 10 new firms enter as hiring demand widens

LinkedIn has released its 2026 Top Companies list for India, with 10 new firms entering the 25-company ranking, pointing to a widening pool of employers competing for talent. The list, based on platform data tracking career progression, skills growth and hiring demand, reflects how companies are positioning themselves as long-term career builders rather than just employers.





At the top of the list is Infosys, followed by Accenture, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and SAP. The top five reflects a familiar mix of IT services, consulting, technology and banking, but the broader list shows a more diversified hiring landscape.





The full list





Infosys Accenture Amazon JPMorgan Chase SAP IBM Fidelity Investments Alphabet EY Wells Fargo Eli Lilly and Company NVIDIA HSBC Bank of America HP Microsoft Morgan Stanley Sandisk Marvell Technology Boston Consulting Group Royal Caribbean Group RTX Stryker Thomson Reuters ServiceNow





What stands out is not just who is at the top, but how much churn there is in the middle of the list, with new entrants reshaping the competitive landscape.





New entrants signal where hiring is expanding





LinkedIn said 10 companies entered the ranking this year, including technology firms such as NVIDIA, Microsoft and Marvell Technology, alongside financial institutions such as HSBC and Bank of America.





The mix of new entrants matters. It suggests that hiring momentum is no longer concentrated in a narrow band of IT services firms, but is spreading across semiconductors, enterprise software and global banking.





What the rankings are actually measuring





Unlike conventional “best workplace” lists, LinkedIn’s ranking is built on user activity data and evaluates companies across eight pillars, including:





Ability to advance

Skills growth

Company stability

External opportunity

Company affinity





In effect, the list attempts to measure not just where people work, but where careers actually move.





Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn career expert and India senior managing editor, said the data points to a shift in hiring expectations.



“This year's Top Companies list clearly signals that hirers are looking at proof of skills as much as they are looking at their presence,” she said, adding that companies are increasingly seeking professionals who can combine human strengths with the ability to work alongside AI.





Where the hiring is happening





The hiring footprint remains concentrated in a few key cities. Bengaluru continues to anchor most of the hiring activity across top-ranked firms, followed by Hyderabad. Other metros such as Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai remain active, particularly for roles that combine technical capability with communication and problem-solving skills.





The 2026 list points to a labour market that is getting both broader and harder to navigate. More companies are competing for the same talent, but expectations are shifting just as quickly.





The signal is clear: hiring demand is expanding, but so is the bar for employability. Skills, adaptability and the ability to work in AI-enabled environments are becoming central to how companies assess talent.