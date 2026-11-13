Mars, Genpact launch Hyderabad GCC, plan to scale operations to 1,000 employees

Mars, Incorporated has inaugurated a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad in collaboration with Genpact, strengthening its India presence and expanding its global digital operations capabilities.





The centre will initially operate with more than 400 Genpact colleagues, with plans to scale to 1,000 Mars associates in the future. Spread across approximately 60,000 square feet, it will support the company's global operations through digital innovation and AI-assisted business processes.





The launch builds on the companies' relationship, established in 2018, and brings together Mars' enterprise priorities with Genpact's process expertise and operational capabilities.





Hyderabad centre to support global operations





The new GCC will form part of Mars' network of strategic hubs, supporting business functions across its global markets. The companies plan to use Genpact's Agentic Operations model to redesign processes and improve operational speed, consistency and visibility.





According to the announcement, the centre will focus on developing AI-assisted systems within a governance framework tailored to Mars' requirements. Human expertise and oversight will remain central to these operations.





Tarun Chopra, Unit Leader, Consumer Goods, Genpact, said the partnership's experience of running operations for Mars since 2018 had provided a deeper understanding of its processes.





"At the GCC, we will put that to work through Agentic-enabled Operations, designing AI-assisted systems that operate within a governance framework tailored to Mars and are designed to deliver measurable business outcomes," Chopra said.





He added that the approach would combine agentic AI capabilities with human expertise to help Mars improve operational efficiency across markets.





Mars expands its India investment footprint





The Hyderabad GCC adds to Mars' longstanding presence in India, where the company has invested in seven local factories since 1995.





The company currently employs more than 2,400 associates across its Snacking, Food and Nutrition, and Pet Nutrition businesses. Its India operations also include a Royal Canin packaging centre.





The latest announcement follows two additional investments by Mars in the country:





$55 million: Expansion of its Hyderabad Pet Nutrition factory to support domestic growth and exports.

$12 million: Royal Canin distribution and packaging centre to strengthen localisation and supply resilience.





Claus Aagaard, Chief Financial Officer, Mars, Incorporated, said India had remained an important market in the company's growth journey.





He said the Hyderabad centre would strengthen collaboration across markets, connect expertise and advance digital capabilities as Mars builds a more agile and connected global organisation.





Telangana sees opportunities for specialised talent





The inauguration was attended by D Sridhar Babu, Telangana's Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs.





He said Hyderabad's technology ecosystem, skilled workforce and business environment had helped establish the city as a destination for global capability centres.





The minister added that the new facility would connect Mars' established business in India with the technology capabilities and talent required to support its global operations.





Emilia B Smith, Acting Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, also attended the launch. She highlighted the longstanding commercial relationship between the US and India and their ties with Telangana.





Agentic AI becomes central to the operating model





The centre's focus on agentic-enabled operations reflects Mars and Genpact's plans to use AI-assisted systems across business processes. The stated objective is to improve operational visibility and consistency while retaining human oversight.





For Genpact, the partnership builds on nearly a decade of operational experience with Mars. The companies intend to combine this process knowledge with agentic AI capabilities to support business functions across markets.





The planned transition from an initial team of more than 400 Genpact colleagues to 1,000 Mars associates will be a key part of the centre's expansion. The announcement does not specify a timeline for reaching the proposed workforce size.