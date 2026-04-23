Mercer adopts Amber AI to scale employee listening across IMEA

Mercer has integrated Amber, an AI-powered employee experience platform developed by inFeedo, into its HR technology strategy for the India, Middle East and Africa region, signalling a deeper push into enterprise AI-led workforce solutions.





The move targets Mercer’s Career business in IMEA, which the company described as one of its fastest-growing segments. The development was announced by inFeedo founder and chief executive Tanmaya Jain in a LinkedIn post.





AI-led HR focus expands in IMEA





According to Jain’s post, Mercer will incorporate Amber into its broader artificial intelligence roadmap, with a focus on scaling employee listening and engagement capabilities across large organisations. He framed the integration as a convergence of Mercer’s enterprise reach and Amber’s existing deployment across HR teams.





“Mercer is integrating Amber into its AI strategy for Career IMEA,” Jain said, adding that the partnership brings together “150 years of enterprise trust” with AI that has already been in production within HR environments.













Amber functions as a conversational AI platform designed to gather employee feedback, automate responses and provide insights to management teams. The system is positioned as a tool to enable continuous listening rather than periodic surveys, a shift that has gained traction as companies seek real-time workforce data.





Focus on employee voice and retention





Jain’s statement emphasised the potential for the platform to create what he described as a “safe space” for employees to share concerns, particularly in sensitive labour markets such as the Gulf Cooperation Council. He suggested that the technology could reduce barriers to speaking up, including fears related to job security or visa status.





The Amber platform, according to information published by inFeedo, is already used by more than 330 chief human resources officers globally and supports functions such as pulse surveys, lifecycle feedback, internal communication and HR query automation. The company claims that engagement with the platform correlates with improved employee retention, citing internal customer data.





While Mercer has not issued a separate public statement detailing financial terms or rollout timelines, the integration aligns with a broader industry shift towards embedding AI into human capital management systems.





Backed at senior levels within Marsh group





Jain also noted that the initiative has backing at senior levels within Marsh, Mercer’s parent group, indicating internal alignment on expanding AI capabilities across its consulting businesses.





He thanked several Mercer IMEA leaders for supporting the initiative, suggesting that the deployment has executive sponsorship within the region.





Why it matters





The adoption reflects a wider trend among consulting firms and HR service providers to integrate generative and agentic AI into workforce solutions. Companies are increasingly focusing on predictive analytics, automated communication and continuous feedback systems to improve employee experience and retention outcomes.





For Mercer, the Amber integration represents both a product enhancement and a strategic positioning move in a competitive HR advisory market that is rapidly incorporating AI-led tools.

The success of the rollout is likely to depend on enterprise adoption across Mercer’s client base in IMEA and the ability of AI-driven insights to translate into measurable organisational outcomes.