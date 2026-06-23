Meta suspends workforce AI training project after sensitive employee data leak

Meta has suspended an internal artificial intelligence training programme that relied on employee activity data after a leak exposed sensitive workforce information, raising fresh questions about privacy safeguards inside the technology giant.





According to exclusive reporting by Business Insider, the incident made employee conversations, performance-related information and transcriptions accessible across the company. Meta has confirmed the incident and said it is investigating what happened while temporarily halting the programme.





Internal data exposure prompts investigation





A screenshot reviewed by Business Insider showed that the exposed information included private employee conversations, performance data and transcriptions linked to the initiative.





The publication reported that the incident was classified as a SEV 2 event under Meta's internal severity framework, where SEV 0 represents the most serious category.





A Meta spokesperson confirmed the leak and the subsequent pause of the programme.





"We have carefully designed this programme with privacy safeguards, and while we have no indication at this time that any data was improperly accessed by Meta employees, we're pausing it while we investigate," the spokesperson told Business Insider.





Programme was designed to improve AI models





The initiative, known as the Model Capability Initiative (MCI), was introduced by Meta in April.





According to previous reporting by Business Insider, the programme aimed to improve the company's AI systems by collecting employee keystrokes and mouse movements as training data.





The programme was reportedly mandatory for most employees and immediately triggered concerns among sections of the workforce who were uncomfortable with their workplace activity being used to train AI models.





Employees express frustration over safeguards





The latest leak has intensified concerns among employees about how the data was being handled.





Business Insider reported that internal discussions reflected frustration that sensitive information had not been restricted as originally expected.





According to screenshots reviewed by the publication, one employee wrote that they were "incensed" by the incident.





The same employee reportedly stated that there was no evidence of malicious access but criticised the fact that the information had not been adequately secured from the outset.





Key details from the incident





• Meta has paused the Model Capability Initiative while the investigation is underway.

• The exposed information reportedly included employee conversations, performance data and transcriptions.

• The programme used employee keystrokes and mouse movements to help improve AI models.

• Business Insider reported that participation was mandatory for most staff.

• Meta said it currently has no indication that employees improperly accessed the exposed data.





Latest challenge in a series of security concerns





The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of security and governance practices surrounding AI systems at large technology companies.





Business Insider noted that Meta has faced multiple security-related incidents in recent months.





The publication reported that a flaw in Meta's AI chatbot last month allowed individuals to hijack multiple Instagram accounts. Separately, technology publication The Information reported that a rogue AI agent contributed to a severe internal incident in March.





While there is currently no indication that the latest exposure resulted in misuse of employee data, the episode highlights the operational and privacy risks companies face as they increasingly use internal workforce information to develop and refine AI systems.