Morgan Stanley downgrades Accenture after CIO survey signals just 2% IT services growth

Morgan Stanley has downgraded Accenture to Equalweight from Overweight and sharply reduced its price target, citing weaker-than-expected growth in enterprise technology spending and mounting evidence that artificial intelligence investments are crowding out traditional IT services budgets.





The downgrade follows findings from the investment bank's first-quarter 2026 Chief Information Officer (CIO) Survey, which pointed to slower growth across the IT services market than previously anticipated.





According to Morgan Stanley, expectations that AI investments would begin generating measurable returns and unlock broader technology spending growth have yet to materialise.





Survey points to muted demand outlook





Morgan Stanley said its earlier investment thesis was based on the assumption that AI spending would become more efficient during 2026, allowing enterprises to expand overall technology budgets as pilot projects demonstrated tangible business value.





However, the firm's latest CIO survey painted a different picture.





Key findings cited by Morgan Stanley include:





IT services budgets are expected to grow just 2% year-on-year in 2026

Total IT budget growth is forecast at 3.7% in 2026 , compared with 3.6% in 2025

, compared with AI spending continues to receive greater budget priority

Traditional discretionary IT services spending is facing increased pressure





According to the firm, the data suggests AI investments are currently redirecting spending away from existing technology programmes rather than creating a broader wave of incremental budget growth.





Accenture rating cut as growth expectations weaken





Reflecting those concerns, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Accenture to $177 from $240 while downgrading the stock to Equalweight.





The investment bank said it is no longer seeing the budget growth inflection it had previously expected.





The downgrade comes after a challenging period for the consulting and technology services giant.





According to market data cited by Investing.com, Accenture shares had fallen approximately 37% over the previous six months before the analyst action.





Morgan Stanley noted that rapid advances in AI models are creating pressure on business leaders to continue investing in emerging technologies, often at the expense of more traditional technology projects.





The bank also described the current interest rate environment as neutral to negative for IT spending, saying stable rates are unlikely to provide a significant boost to enterprise technology budgets, while higher rates could create additional pressure.





AI spending reshapes technology budgets





The report highlights a growing debate across the technology services industry about whether AI investment is expanding overall spending or merely shifting where technology budgets are allocated.





According to Morgan Stanley's survey findings, organisations continue prioritising AI initiatives despite limited evidence that pilot programmes have generated the level of returns needed to trigger a broader increase in IT expenditure.





The findings are particularly relevant for consulting and technology services providers whose growth has historically depended on discretionary enterprise technology projects.





The shift could create a more complex demand environment for IT services firms as enterprises balance investments in AI with broader digital transformation initiatives.





Company continues strategic investments





Despite the downgrade, Morgan Stanley said Accenture remains well positioned to benefit from any future recovery in technology spending because of its scale, client relationships and exposure to large transformation programmes.





The company has continued to expand its capabilities across AI and digital services.





Recent initiatives announced by Accenture include:





An agreement to acquire Whalar , a creator and social agency, for Accenture Song

, a creator and social agency, for Accenture Song The launch of an AI Adoption Maturity Model developed with Carnegie Mellon University

developed with An investment in AlphaSense, an AI-powered market intelligence company





The company has also faced increased scrutiny from analysts assessing the impact of AI adoption and macroeconomic uncertainty on future growth.





Industry watches for signs of spending recovery





Morgan Stanley's downgrade underscores a broader question facing the technology services industry: whether enterprise AI investments will eventually drive a new wave of technology spending or continue to displace traditional services budgets.





While the bank maintained that Accenture remains strategically well positioned over the longer term, it said the timing of any meaningful acceleration in demand has become increasingly uncertain.





For consulting firms, technology service providers and enterprise technology leaders, the next phase of AI adoption may depend less on experimentation and more on demonstrating measurable business outcomes capable of unlocking larger technology budgets.