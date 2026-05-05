Musk pays $1.5 million to settle case over delayed Twitter stake disclosure

Elon Musk has agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty to settle a lawsuit brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over delays in disclosing his initial stake in Twitter, now known as X.





According to reporting by Reuters, the settlement was filed in a federal court in Washington DC and resolves claims related to Musk’s 2022 acquisition of shares in the social media company.





Settlement ends dispute without admission of wrongdoing





Under the terms of the agreement, a trust in Musk’s name will pay the $1.5 million penalty, with no admission of wrongdoing. The settlement also means Musk will not be required to disgorge any profits the regulator alleged he gained through delayed disclosure.





The SEC had argued that Musk’s actions allowed him to purchase shares at lower prices before publicly revealing his position, potentially disadvantaging other investors.





Timeline of the disclosure dispute





The case centres on Musk’s acquisition of a stake in Twitter in early 2022 and the timing of regulatory filings.





Key details from the case:





Musk delayed disclosure of his initial 5% stake by 11 days

He later revealed a 9.2% holding in Twitter

The SEC said the delay enabled purchases of more than $500 million in shares at lower prices

The regulator sought repayment of approximately $150 million in alleged savings, alongside a civil penalty





Musk had described the delay as inadvertent and challenged the regulator’s position.





Legal proceedings and settlement context





The SEC filed its lawsuit in January 2025. The settlement follows earlier developments in the case, including a court decision rejecting Musk’s attempt to dismiss the proceedings.





Both sides had disclosed in March that they were engaged in settlement discussions, shortly after changes within the SEC’s enforcement leadership.





A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the penalty represents the largest imposed by the SEC for this category of violation, although the regulator’s attempt to recover the alleged gains may have faced challenges in court.





Part of a broader regulatory history





The case adds to a series of regulatory interactions between Musk and the SEC over several years.





In 2018, Musk settled securities fraud charges related to statements about taking Tesla private, agreeing to pay a $20 million fine, step down as chair, and accept oversight of certain communications.





The SEC settlement is distinct from other legal proceedings linked to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.





In March, a jury in San Francisco found Musk liable in a civil case concerning statements made during the takeover process. Shareholders alleged those statements affected the company’s stock price, and Musk is seeking to challenge the verdict or secure a new trial.





Context: acquisition and corporate restructuring





Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. The platform was subsequently integrated into his artificial intelligence venture xAI, which was later combined with his aerospace company SpaceX, according to Reuters.



The settlement closes one aspect of regulatory scrutiny tied to Musk’s Twitter acquisition, but it underscores ongoing tensions between high-profile executives and market regulators over disclosure obligations.





As enforcement priorities evolve and technology leaders take on increasingly complex transactions, regulatory oversight of market disclosures is likely to remain a key focus area.