No travel for now: Dell tells employees to avoid Middle East trips

Dell Technologies has advised employees to avoid all work-related travel to the Middle East until mid-April, as escalating geopolitical tensions prompt companies to tighten safety protocols for their global workforce.





The advisory, communicated internally, applies to travel to, from and through affected locations. According to BW Businessworld, employees currently based in the region have also been asked to limit movement and, where feasible, switch to remote working arrangements as a precaution.





PRECAUTIONARY MOVE AMID RISING TENSIONS





The decision reflects growing concern among multinational corporations over the impact of geopolitical instability on employee safety and operational continuity.





While Dell has not publicly detailed specific triggers, the timing of the advisory suggests a response to heightened regional risks. Companies with international operations are increasingly adopting pre-emptive measures to minimise exposure, particularly in areas where conditions can shift rapidly.





EMPLOYEE SAFETY TAKES PRIORITY





Dell’s move underscores a broader shift in corporate risk management, where employee safety is being prioritised alongside business continuity.





According to BW Businessworld, organisations are expanding their duty-of-care frameworks to include more dynamic risk assessments, especially for travel and on-ground operations. This includes monitoring geopolitical developments in real time and issuing advisories that can be updated quickly as situations evolve.





Employees in affected regions are being encouraged to rely more heavily on virtual collaboration tools, reflecting a continued reliance on remote work as a contingency mechanism even after the pandemic-era shift to hybrid models.





COMPANIES REASSESS GLOBAL MOBILITY





The advisory is part of a wider recalibration across global firms, many of which are revisiting travel policies and mobility strategies in response to external risks.





Companies are also strengthening internal support systems, including employee assistance programmes and crisis response frameworks, to help staff navigate uncertainty. These measures are increasingly seen as essential in managing workforce resilience in volatile environments.





The episode points to a longer-term shift in how organisations manage employee mobility. In an interconnected yet unpredictable world, travel decisions are no longer purely operational—they are becoming strategic, shaped as much by risk as by business need.