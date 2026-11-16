Nvidia employees rally behind Jensen Huang as 160,000-signature petition calls for CEO’s return

An online campaign calling for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s chief executive has gathered more than 160,000 signatures, as employees, technology leaders and major shareholders push for his return following his resignation last week.





The growing support comes as the chipmaker’s board continues an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure.





CNBC and the Financial Times reported that several Nvidia employees, alongside tech leaders Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, have backed Huang’s return through the Stand with Jensen campaign, increasing pressure on the board over its leadership decision.





Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and served as its CEO for more than three decades, stepped down as president, chief executive and board member last week following reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a Singapore-based executive suspected of links to Chinese intelligence.





Nvidia employees question leadership transition





Nvidia robotics engineer Darrell Dai said Huang’s vision and the engineering culture he fostered were among the key reasons he had remained with the company.





Another employee, Vartika Singh, who said she had worked at Nvidia for nearly eight years, praised Huang’s leadership and personal support during a family medical crisis.





“I have never worked for anyone quite like Jensen Huang, and I doubt I ever will,” Singh wrote on X.





Nvidia Vice President for Applied Deep Learning Bryan Catanzaro said an online letter reportedly circulated among employees was fake and clarified that he had not been involved in it. He also reiterated his support for interim CEO Colette Kress.





The petition argues that Huang should receive a fair investigation and that the board should establish the facts before making permanent leadership decisions.





It states: “Suspicion or association alone is not a sufficient basis for ending Jensen’s leadership. The inquiry must establish the facts, not merely justify an outcome already imposed.”

Silicon Valley executives and investors push for comeback





Support for Huang has extended beyond Nvidia's workforce. Musk publicly confirmed his backing for the reinstatement campaign, writing on X: “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too.”





Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan have also been identified among the supporters on the petition's website, although the affiliations listed are self-reported and have not been independently verified.





Meanwhile, Nvidia shareholders Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management have urged the board to consider all possible leadership outcomes, including Huang’s return.





In an open letter published on Friday, the investors called for a measured approach to the leadership transition and asked the board to leave "all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang."





The developments coincide with reports that Huang has discussed the possibility of returning to the CEO position with close confidants.





The Financial Times reported that supporters were assembling a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to advocate for his reinstatement and planned to seek support from the White House. The efforts reportedly have Huang’s backing.





Board faces succession and governance challenges





Despite the growing support, Huang’s return is far from certain. Nvidia’s board is continuing an independent investigation into the conduct that led to his resignation, while the company has appointed longtime finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Succession planning: The board is also understood to have approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor, although Nvidia has said that no formal search process has begun.

US scrutiny: The controversy has attracted attention in Washington, with US lawmakers preparing to examine the potential national security implications of the allegations and their impact on America's position in the global AI industry.

Political pressure: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also called for a "dramatic shake-up" in Nvidia’s leadership following Huang’s departure.

For Nvidia, the immediate priority remains maintaining business continuity and investor confidence during the transition. The company is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on 17 November, placing additional attention on Kress and the wider leadership team.





While some analysts believe Huang could eventually return if he resolves his legal challenges, others remain sceptical. Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., said in a note that he saw no chance of Huang returning as CEO.





The growing petition and employee backing underline the wider organisational challenge facing Nvidia: managing a leadership transition involving a founder whose influence extends beyond the boardroom, while maintaining employee confidence, corporate governance and business stability.