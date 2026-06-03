Over 700 employees left jobless after Pune IT firm allegedly shuts down without notice

More than 700 employees, including software engineers, fresh graduates and interns, have reportedly been left without jobs after Thynk Technology India, a Pune-based IT company, allegedly ceased operations without prior notice, triggering complaints over unpaid wages, lack of communication from management and alleged financial irregularities.





According to employee accounts reported by India Today, the company, which operated from Hinjawadi Phase II, had undertaken large-scale hiring drives throughout 2025, attracting hundreds of young professionals with promises of career opportunities in Pune's technology sector.





The situation has now prompted complaints to both police and labour authorities, with officials confirming that preliminary inquiries are underway.





Salary concerns escalated before operations ceased





Employees told India Today that the company initially maintained regular salary payments and provided stipends to interns, helping build confidence among workers who had recently joined the organisation.





However, concerns began emerging earlier this year when salary payments reportedly started getting delayed.





Affected employees have alleged:





Salaries due from February onwards were not paid on time

were not paid on time Management repeatedly assured staff that payments would be released after internal financial and administrative processes were completed

Outstanding dues remained unpaid despite those assurances

Employees later discovered that company operations had abruptly stopped

Attempts to contact senior management reportedly went unanswered





Workers said they were left without clarity regarding either their employment status or the timeline for receiving pending salaries.





Bounced cheques deepen financial strain





Several employees have further alleged that salary cheques issued by the company were dishonoured when they attempted to encash them.





According to workers cited in the report, the bounced cheques intensified financial difficulties for employees already coping with delayed salary payments.





Many affected staff members reportedly face challenges meeting:





Household expenses

Rent payments

Loan obligations

Other day-to-day financial commitments





The allegations have heightened concerns among employees who joined the company during its recruitment expansion and expected long-term employment.





Employee body raises concerns with authorities





The matter has been taken up by the Forum of IT Employees (FITE), an organisation that represents workers in the technology sector.





Pavanjeet Mane, President of FITE, told India Today that a significant number of employees approached the organisation after failing to receive salaries or obtain responses from company management.





Mane described the case as involving alleged financial irregularities affecting hundreds of workers.





He also claimed that some employees were asked to deposit approximately Rs 15,000 as security money for laptops and other office equipment.





According to Mane, concerns regarding the company's operations have been raised with the relevant government authorities, including the Labour Department.





Police and labour department begin review





Affected employees have filed complaints with both the police and the Maharashtra Labour Commissioner's Office, seeking intervention and recovery of unpaid dues.





Authorities have confirmed that they are examining the matter.





Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Hinjawadi Police Station confirmed that complaints have been received and that a preliminary inquiry is in progress.





Police officials said efforts are being made to contact company representatives, who are reportedly unavailable at present. Authorities added that the allegations are currently being verified before any further action is considered.





Separately, Deputy Labour Commissioner Nikhil Walke confirmed receiving complaints from employees and said the department has initiated a review of the matter.





According to the report, labour authorities are expected to examine allegations relating to unpaid wages, recruitment practices and other employment-related concerns raised by workers.





Pune's technology workforce awaits answers





The case has drawn attention across Pune's IT community because of the number of employees reportedly affected and the circumstances surrounding the alleged shutdown.





Thynk Technology India had recruited extensively during 2025, bringing in experienced professionals, recent graduates and interns at a time when hiring opportunities in the technology sector were being closely watched.





With police and labour authorities now reviewing complaints, hundreds of former employees remain in limbo as they await clarity on pending salaries, possible recovery of dues and their future employment prospects.