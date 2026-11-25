Operations at Tata Motors' Jamshedpur plant were disrupted after relatives and supporters of a deceased employee blocked all four gates on Tuesday, intensifying a protest over compensation and employment demands.





The agitation has continued for four days, with the family refusing to perform the last rites of Subodh Patro, 59, whose body remains in a hospital mortuary. The family is demanding official recognition of his workplace accident as an Injury on Duty (IOD) case and a job for his son on compassionate grounds.





Patro worked in the Engine Division of Tata Motors and died during treatment on Saturday night.





Family alleges workplace accident led to employee's death





According to family members, Patro sustained serious head and shoulder injuries after slipping on oil while on duty on March 16, 2026. They said his condition deteriorated following the incident and he remained under intensive medical care for nearly six months.





The family has alleged that the company did not classify the incident as an IOD case. They have also claimed Patro was discharged from hospital on March 18 despite the seriousness of his injuries.





Following his death, the family's demands include:





Official recognition of the workplace accident as an Injury on Duty case.

A compassionate appointment for Patro's son.

Resolution of their concerns over the circumstances surrounding his treatment and death.





The company had earlier attributed Patro's death to severe diabetes, stating his blood sugar level had dropped to around 30 on the night of the incident. His family maintains that injuries sustained in the workplace accident ultimately led to his death.





Four plant gates blocked as talks fail





The protesters blocked the company's Main Gate, Canteen Gate, Material Gate and South Gate on Tuesday, affecting industrial operations.





City DSP officials visited the site and assured protesters that efforts would be made to address their concerns. Labour Department officials subsequently held discussions with the family for nearly two hours, but the meeting ended without an agreement.





The blockade was intensified following the unsuccessful talks. Supporters of labour leader Bunty Singh also joined the agitation.





Tata Motors cites Rs 77 lakh in retirement and provident fund dues





At an earlier meeting involving company representatives, the family and office-bearers of the Tata Motors Workers' Union, the management outlined the benefits payable to Patro's family.





The company stated that approximately Rs 77 lakh was payable, comprising:





Around Rs 72 lakh in retirement benefits.

The remaining amount in provident fund dues.





The management also stated that nearly Rs 26 lakh from the provident fund had already been withdrawn. It maintained that all statutory benefits due to the family would be provided in accordance with applicable rules.





The family, however, maintains that provident fund and retirement benefits are legal entitlements and separate from its demands for IOD recognition and a compassionate appointment.





Dispute remains unresolved





The central disagreement concerns the classification of Patro's workplace accident and the family's demand for employment for his son. The company's position on the cause of death also remains contested by the family.





With discussions between the family, company representatives and Labour Department officials yet to produce a settlement, the protest continues outside the Jamshedpur plant. The family has not agreed to perform the last rites, while efforts to resolve the dispute remain ongoing.