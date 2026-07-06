Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding triggers reported layoffs at Madison Square Garden

Reports have emerged claiming Madison Square Garden dismissed several employees following the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with the alleged action linked to breaches of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) surrounding the private event.





The reported layoffs have not been confirmed by Madison Square Garden or its parent company. As of publication, neither organisation has issued a public statement addressing the claims.





The story gained attention after Bloomberg reporter Myles Miller posted on X that multiple staff members had reportedly "parted ways" with the venue for violating NDAs associated with the wedding.









According to Miller, everyone entering the venue, including law enforcement personnel, was required to place their mobile phones in secure bags, while access to the arena was heavily restricted before the ceremony.





Venue has not confirmed the reported layoffs





The reports remain based on media accounts and social media posts.





According to TMZ, the publication contacted Madison Square Garden for comment but did not receive a response.





No official statement has confirmed:





The number of employees allegedly dismissed.

Whether any dismissals were directly related to NDA violations.

Whether disciplinary action was taken against staff.

The employment status of the individuals mentioned in media reports.





Until the venue responds publicly, the reported layoffs remain unverified.





Wedding operated under strict privacy protocols





Before the ceremony, Page Six reported that security arrangements at Madison Square Garden would exceed those of a typical event. According to the publication:





Access to sections of the venue was heavily restricted in the days leading up to the wedding.

Many corporate employees were reportedly denied entry to parts of the arena.

Guests were asked to surrender their mobile phones before entering.

Many attendees signed non-disclosure agreements designed to protect the privacy of the event.





Page Six also reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's immediate family members and closest friends were not required to sign NDAs, although some reportedly chose to do so voluntarily.





Wedding details emerged despite security measures





Despite extensive confidentiality measures, several details about the ceremony have since entered the public domain.





Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the couple's marriage and shared official information about the ceremony. She said Swift wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown created in the brand's Paris ateliers, paired with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery.





She also confirmed that Austin Swift served as his sister's "Man of Honor", while Jason Kelce was Travis Kelce's Best Man.





Separately, TMZ reported that Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony and performed an original song during the reception. The publication also reported that catering was provided by Zero Bond, a New York restaurant associated with Swift.





Other media outlets, including the Daily Mail, later published photographs and videos claimed to have been taken inside the venue. Neither Swift, Kelce nor Madison Square Garden has authenticated those images.





Employment questions remain unanswered





If the reported dismissals are confirmed, the incident could draw attention to how employers enforce workplace confidentiality during high-profile private events.





For now, however, the claims remain unverified. With Madison Square Garden yet to comment publicly, questions surrounding the reported layoffs and the circumstances behind them remain unresolved.