TCS alone loses more value than the entire Tata Group in 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has erased more market value in 2026 than the combined decline recorded across the entire Tata Group, underscoring the outsized influence of the conglomerate's largest company and the challenges facing India's information technology sector.





According to a CNBC-TV18 report, TCS has lost nearly ₹4 lakh crore in market capitalisation since the beginning of the year. The company's valuation has fallen from around ₹11.6 lakh crore at the start of 2026 to below ₹8 lakh crore.





The scale of the decline has made TCS one of the largest contributors to wealth erosion within the Tata Group and a key factor behind the conglomerate's lower overall market value.





Sharp correction reshapes group valuation





The decline in TCS has had a disproportionate impact on the Tata Group because of the company's size and weight within the conglomerate's portfolio.





According to the report, the market value erased by TCS alone is greater than the Tata Group's overall market capitalisation decline of approximately ₹3.6 lakh crore during the same period.





Key valuation figures highlighted in the report include:





• TCS market capitalisation falling from approximately ₹11.6 lakh crore to below ₹8 lakh crore

• Nearly ₹4 lakh crore wiped off TCS's valuation in 2026

• Tata Group's combined market capitalisation declining from around ₹27.7 lakh crore to nearly ₹24 lakh crore





Despite the correction, TCS remains the most valuable company within the Tata Group.





IT sector pressures weigh on investor sentiment





The weakness in TCS reflects broader concerns affecting the global and domestic technology services industry.





According to the report, investor sentiment towards large IT services firms has been affected by:





• Uncertainty around global IT spending trends

• Slower decision-making by enterprise customers

• Questions surrounding AI-led business transformation

• A more cautious technology spending environment





These factors have contributed to a difficult period for major technology outsourcing and consulting firms, including India's largest IT services providers.





The challenges have coincided with growing investor scrutiny of how established technology companies will adapt to rapid changes driven by artificial intelligence.





Several Tata companies face headwinds





While TCS has accounted for a significant portion of the group's valuation decline, it has not been the only Tata company facing market pressure.





The report noted that several businesses across the conglomerate have seen their valuations weaken during 2026.





Among those affected are:





• Trent

• Tata Consumer Products

• Tata Elxsi

• Parts of Tata Motors





The performance reflects uneven conditions across consumer, retail, automotive and technology segments.





Bright spots emerge within the conglomerate





Despite the pressure on TCS and several other businesses, parts of the Tata portfolio have delivered stronger returns.





According to the report, commodity-linked and select consumer-focused businesses have attracted investor interest this year.





Companies highlighted as positive contributors include:





• Tata Steel, which benefited from improved commodity market sentiment

• Titan, which continued to strengthen its position among the group's most valuable businesses

• Tata Power

• Tata Technologies





The gains helped offset a portion of the value erosion caused by TCS and other underperforming group companies.





TCS remains critical to Tata Group fortunes





The contrasting performances across Tata companies illustrate the extent to which TCS continues to influence the broader conglomerate's market standing.





Even with gains recorded by several businesses, the size of TCS means its movements can outweigh positive developments elsewhere in the group.





The situation highlights a widening divide between sectors that have attracted investor support and those facing greater uncertainty. While commodity-related businesses and selected consumer-facing companies have gained momentum, technology stocks continue to grapple with questions about spending trends and the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on business models.





For investors, the coming months are likely to remain focused on TCS and the broader outlook for global technology spending. As one of India's most valuable listed companies, its performance will continue to play a decisive role in shaping perceptions of both the Tata Group and the country's IT sector.