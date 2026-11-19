Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is in early discussions to acquire part of Bosch's India technology and product development operations, in a potential deal that could see up to 3,000 employees move to the IT services company, Mint reported on Wednesday.





The proposed transaction remains at an exploratory stage, with discussions expected to progress to the board level next month before any decision is taken, according to the report.





The potential sale comes as Bosch looks to reduce costs by considering the transfer of some technology and product development activities. For TCS, the acquisition could strengthen its engineering capabilities and expand its access to talent working on emerging technologies.





Why Bosch is considering the transaction





According to Mint, Bosch is evaluating the sale of some of its technology and product development operations in India as part of efforts to contain costs. The discussions could also provide TCS with engineering talent at a time when demand for capabilities linked to physical AI is gaining attention.





Physical AI involves integrating artificial intelligence into machines and physical systems, including robots and autonomous vehicles. The potential transfer could give TCS access to engineering teams working in technology and product development, although the scope of the transaction remains unclear.





The talks are reportedly at an early stage, and the proposed employee transfer has not been finalised.





Bosch's technology operations have a sizeable India footprint





Bosch established its Indian technology operations in Bengaluru in 1997 through Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW). It subsequently expanded its presence to Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore.





According to the report, the company's India operations account for approximately four-fifths of its global capability centre workforce.





Key details of its India presence include:





Global GCC headcount: 28,900 employees

India's share: Around four-fifths of the global GCC workforce

Bengaluru: Accounts for approximately half of the employees

Other locations: Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore





The proposed transaction concerns Bosch's technology and product development operations and is separate from the business of listed Bosch Ltd, India's automotive components manufacturer. Robert Bosch GmbH is the majority shareholder in Bosch Ltd through its promoter group companies, but Bosch Ltd does not directly oversee the GCC operations, according to the report.





TCS expands its portfolio of technology centre acquisitions





TCS has pursued similar acquisitions this year, taking over captive technology and consulting operations to expand its capabilities and deepen client relationships.





Its recent transactions include:





Best Buy's India technology centre: Acquired in October.

Porsche's MHP: TCS acquired the management and IT consulting arm for $373 million in August .

Porsche IT modernisation contract: TCS secured a five-year contract valued at $1.45 billion.





The potential Bosch transaction would follow a broader industry pattern in which multinational companies transfer captive technology centres to IT services providers, often as part of cost-reduction efforts.





Such deals can offer service providers relatively predictable revenue through long-term contracts. However, the transfer of employees from captive centres, where salary structures may be higher, can also create initial margin pressures.





Sushovon Nayak, lead IT analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, told Mint that long-term service contracts can help IT firms secure revenue over several years amid uncertain demand conditions.





Board discussions could determine the next stage





The proposed sale reflects a wider shift as multinationals reassess captive technology operations and IT services firms seek engineering talent and contracted revenue.





The Bosch-TCS discussions remain preliminary, with board-level deliberations expected next month. The scale of the employee transfer, the operations involved and the final terms of any transaction remain uncertain.

Any agreement could mark a significant development in India's technology services and engineering talent market, although the companies have yet to finalise a deal.