TCS launches Oracle AI lab in Kolkata, plans expansion to four more cities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched India’s first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Center of Excellence (CoE) in Kolkata, expanding its collaboration with Oracle as enterprises increase investments in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and data-driven transformation.





The new facility, located at Delta Park Lords in Kolkata, is designed to help organisations overcome common barriers to AI adoption and accelerate the deployment of AI-powered business solutions. TCS also plans to establish similar Oracle AI Data Platform Labs and Centres of Excellence in four additional cities across India over the next three years.





The initiative marks a significant step in TCS' broader strategy to strengthen its AI capabilities and support enterprises seeking to move from AI experimentation to large-scale implementation.





New facility targets enterprise AI adoption challenges





According to TCS, the lab will focus on helping organisations address persistent obstacles that often slow AI projects.





These include:





Fragmented enterprise data environments

Slow analytics and decision-making cycles

Limited scalability of AI initiatives

Operational inefficiencies

Challenges in moving AI projects from pilot stages to production





The company said the facility will use reusable architectures, industry-specific solutions and accelerators to help enterprises convert data into actionable business insights while expanding AI-driven automation programmes.





The launch comes as organisations across industries seek practical ways to integrate AI into business operations while improving the quality and accessibility of enterprise data.





Built on Oracle's AI and cloud infrastructure





The new centre is built around the Oracle AI Data Platform, which combines capabilities from:





Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Oracle Autonomous AI Database

OCI Enterprise AI





According to Oracle, the platform is designed to make enterprise data AI-ready and support the development and deployment of agentic AI applications.





Arvind Mehra, Head of Alliances and Channels, Technology at Oracle India, said the collaboration is intended to help customers operationalise AI through a unified data foundation and integrated AI capabilities.





He said organisations are increasingly looking to convert enterprise data into measurable business outcomes, including intelligent automation and faster decision-making.





TCS expands investment in AI engineering





The Kolkata facility also reflects TCS' ongoing investment in AI engineering, data platforms and advanced analytics capabilities.





Sudipto Ray, Vice President and Global Head of Oracle Practice at TCS, said the lab is designed to support customers throughout the AI adoption lifecycle, from initial ideation and experimentation to full-scale deployment.





According to TCS, the facility will provide access to Oracle's AI, database and cloud-native technologies while helping clients modernise both analytics and application development environments.





The company believes organisations that successfully combine cloud infrastructure, enterprise data and AI-driven automation will be better positioned to improve operational efficiency and maintain competitiveness in increasingly digital markets.





Enterprise AI becomes a strategic growth area





The launch highlights how technology service providers are increasingly positioning themselves as strategic AI transformation partners rather than traditional outsourcing vendors.





TCS has identified AI as a major growth area and has publicly stated its ambition to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company.





To support that objective, the company has built a sizeable Oracle-focused talent base. According to TCS, it currently has a centralised team of 26,000 Oracle-skilled professionals across India supporting customer transformation programmes.





The company generated more than US$30 billion in consolidated revenue during the financial year ended 31 March 2026.