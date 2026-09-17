Unstop acquires PerspectAI to bring behavioural intelligence into hiring

Unstop has acquired PerspectAI, a company focused on behavioural and cognitive assessment technologies, in a move aimed at strengthening talent discovery, engagement and hiring capabilities.





The announcement was made by Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, who said the acquisition could reshape how organisations identify and evaluate talent by introducing deeper behavioural intelligence into the hiring process.





The deal brings together Unstop’s talent and hiring platform with PerspectAI’s expertise in psychometrics, cognitive science, behavioural science and artificial intelligence.





Moving beyond resumes and test scores





According to Aggarwal, employers increasingly face limitations when assessing candidates solely through resumes and standardised tests.





While resumes capture past experiences and achievements, and tests measure knowledge or recall, they often provide limited insight into how individuals think, communicate, solve problems or behave in real-world situations.





The acquisition reflects growing interest in assessment models that combine behavioural science, psychometrics and AI to generate deeper talent insights.





PerspectAI has spent nearly a decade developing assessment frameworks at the intersection of what it describes as Game Science, Data Science and People Science.





Aggarwal noted that the company's approach produces behavioural and cognitive indicators designed to help employers evaluate factors such as employability, role fit, future potential and likely workplace performance.





New capabilities for the Unstop platform





The integration is expected to expand the type of information available on candidate profiles within the Unstop ecosystem.





Instead of relying exclusively on self-reported achievements and credentials, profiles may increasingly incorporate validated behavioural and cognitive signals generated through assessments.





According to Aggarwal, this represents a shift towards more direct evidence of how individuals approach work and decision-making.





Key aspects highlighted in the announcement include:

Behavioural and cognitive assessment capabilities powered by AI

Foundations in psychometrics and behavioural science

Evaluation signals related to employability and role fit

Insights into problem-solving, communication and workplace behaviour

Integration of PerspectAI's assessment science into Unstop's talent platform

Founders and team to join Unstop





As part of the acquisition, PerspectAI founders Jignesh Talasila and Suraj Vanka, along with the broader team, will join Unstop.





Aggarwal said he has known the founders for several years and indicated they will play a role in the company's next phase of growth.





The move combines PerspectAI's assessment and behavioural science expertise with Unstop's scale and reach within the talent ecosystem.





Hiring technology continues to evolve





The acquisition comes as employers increasingly explore alternative methods of evaluating candidates beyond academic credentials, resumes and traditional testing models.





Behavioural assessments, cognitive evaluation tools and AI-powered talent analytics are becoming more prominent as organisations seek richer insights into candidate potential and workplace suitability.





For Unstop, the addition of PerspectAI signals a broader push towards integrating behavioural intelligence into talent discovery and hiring workflows. As companies continue searching for more predictive hiring approaches, the combined platform is expected to focus on delivering assessment-driven insights alongside conventional candidate information.