upGrad acquires Unacademy for over $200 million in landmark edtech deal

upGrad has completed its acquisition of Unacademy for just over $200 million, closing a deal that reshapes India's edtech landscape and underscores the sharp valuation reset experienced by many once high-flying education technology companies.





The transaction was confirmed on 1 September by Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, who described the acquisition as a pivotal moment in the company's journey.

"Today, Unacademy has closed its acquisition by UpGrad for just over $200 million," Munjal said in a post on X. "We raised at a peak, but sold at a fraction of that."





The deal values Unacademy far below its peak valuation of $3.44 billion, highlighting how dramatically market conditions have changed since the pandemic-era boom that fuelled rapid growth across the edtech sector.





A deal years in the making





The acquisition concludes months of negotiations between the two companies.





Discussions began in 2025, with upGrad initially exploring a transaction valued between $300 million and $400 million. Talks progressed intermittently before encountering valuation-related differences that temporarily stalled negotiations.





Momentum returned earlier this year.





In March, upGrad had signed a term sheet to acquire Unacademy through an all-stock transaction. Reports indicated that Munjal would continue to lead the business following the acquisition.





A key milestone arrived in July when the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposed combination, clearing the most significant regulatory hurdle.





The latest announcement confirms the transaction has now formally closed.





From unicorn growth to financial discipline





Unacademy was among the most prominent beneficiaries of the surge in online learning during the pandemic.





The company achieved unicorn status six years ago and expanded aggressively as digital education demand accelerated across India.





Since then, management has shifted its focus towards sustainability and profitability.

Munjal said the company enters the transaction from a position of relative financial strength rather than necessity.





According to him, Unacademy currently has:





A topline of approximately ₹400 crore

Most business units either profitable or near-profitable

Around ₹900 crore in cash reserves





"With a topline of around 400 crores, most businesses profitable or near-profitable, and 900 crores in the bank, we had every option to keep going independently," Munjal said.





He added that the decision to join forces with upGrad was not driven by a requirement for additional capital.





"Sometimes, you are drawn towards a path that is more exciting than the one that makes you more money," he said.





Strategic expansion for upGrad





For Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad, the acquisition opens a significant new segment within the education market.





While upGrad has built its business around higher education, professional certifications, study abroad programmes and workforce upskilling, it previously lacked a meaningful presence in online test preparation.





The acquisition changes that.





Unacademy brings established offerings across some of India's most competitive examination categories, including:





UPSC

JEE

NEET

GATE





In its filing with the Competition Commission of India, upGrad stated that the transaction would enable it to enter the online test preparation segment, expanding its reach across the learner lifecycle.





The combination also creates opportunities for cross-selling educational products across different stages of a student's academic and professional journey.





Consolidation gathers pace in edtech





The acquisition comes amid a broader restructuring of India's edtech market.





After years of rapid expansion fuelled by abundant venture capital, many companies have shifted their focus towards profitability, operational efficiency and sustainable growth.





The sharp difference between Unacademy's peak valuation and final acquisition price reflects wider market realities facing technology startups across multiple sectors.





At the same time, the deal highlights a growing trend towards consolidation as companies seek scale, diversified revenue streams and stronger market positions.





The transaction follows upGrad's ₹360 crore internal funding round, in which Ronnie Screwvala invested ₹300 crore. According to earlier reporting by Moneycontrol, investors including Temasek, IFC and 360 One also participated in the round.





What comes next





With regulatory approvals secured and the acquisition formally completed, attention will now turn to integration and growth.





For upGrad, the transaction broadens its footprint across India's education ecosystem and provides immediate access to the highly competitive test preparation market. For Unacademy, it marks the beginning of a new chapter after a journey that saw the company rise to unicorn status before navigating a dramatically different funding and operating environment.





The deal stands as one of the most significant edtech transactions in recent years and could signal further consolidation across the sector as companies adapt to a more disciplined growth era.