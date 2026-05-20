US HR tech firm Isolved opens Hyderabad GCC, plans to hire 400 employees

Isolved, a US-based human capital management solutions provider, has opened a new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad as the company expands its India operations and increases investment in engineering, artificial intelligence and platform development.





The company said the new facility will support its unified People Cloud platform and help scale capabilities across product engineering, AI-led services, payroll operations, tax processing and platform delivery.





According to details shared during the inauguration, the Hyderabad centre is expected to become Isolved’s largest office outside the United States.





The company plans to hire 400 employees at the facility by the end of 2027.





Hyderabad centre to support AI and engineering operations





The new office spans 28,000 square feet and will function as a strategic delivery and innovation hub for the company’s global operations.





Isolved said the Hyderabad GCC will focus on:





• Product engineering

• Artificial intelligence capabilities

• Platform delivery

• Payroll processing

• Tax operations





The company added that the centre is expected to evolve into a broader centre of excellence for engineering and AI development.





According to the company, the expansion aligns with its long-term goal of building what it described as a “platform of action” designed to connect workforce intent with business outcomes.





India becomes larger part of Isolved’s global strategy





Isolved said India continues to play an increasingly important role in its product development and innovation strategy.





The company currently serves:





• More than 200,000 employers in the United States

• Around 9 million employees through its platforms and services





As competition intensifies in the HR technology sector, companies are increasingly investing in AI-driven automation, payroll systems, workforce analytics and integrated people management platforms.





Isolved said the Hyderabad expansion would strengthen both front-end product innovation and back-office operational support functions.





Company highlights talent and innovation advantages in Hyderabad





Speaking at the inauguration event, Isolved chief operating officer Pragya Gupta said the Hyderabad centre would help accelerate the company’s technology and operational capabilities.





Gupta said the city offered access to specialised talent needed to support both product development and critical business operations.





“Hyderabad gives us the depth of talent and capability to accelerate product development and deliver more intelligent, human-centric solutions while also building out the back-office processing functions, like payroll and tax, that keep our customers’ businesses running,” Gupta said.





The company said the new centre would support evolving HR technology demands as enterprises increasingly adopt AI-enabled workforce systems and integrated cloud platforms.





GCC expansion continues across India





The announcement reflects the continued growth of India’s global capability centre ecosystem, particularly in cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.





Technology, financial services and enterprise software companies have steadily expanded GCC operations in India over the past several years to access engineering talent, AI expertise and large-scale operational support functions.





Hyderabad, in particular, has emerged as a major destination for multinational GCC investments because of its growing technology workforce and established enterprise infrastructure.





Industry analysts have noted that newer GCC investments are increasingly focused not only on support services but also on core product engineering, AI development and strategic innovation work.





Hiring focus shifts towards future-ready skills





Isolved’s hiring plans also reflect broader workforce trends across the HR technology and enterprise software industries.





Companies are increasingly recruiting professionals with expertise in:





• Artificial intelligence

• Cloud infrastructure

• Product engineering

• Payroll automation

• Enterprise analytics

• Platform operations





The Hyderabad GCC is expected to contribute to Isolved’s long-term platform strategy while supporting operational scale for its US customer base.





For India’s technology ecosystem, the expansion adds to a growing pipeline of global firms building AI and engineering capabilities through local GCC operations rather than relying solely on traditional outsourcing models.