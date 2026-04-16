Wipro hires 7,500 freshers, offers no FY27 hiring plan as AI pivot deepens

Wipro has hired 7,500 freshers in FY26 but has refrained from providing any hiring outlook for FY27, even as it accelerates its pivot towards an AI-led operating model.





The disclosure came alongside the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, where leadership flagged volatile demand conditions and offered no forward guidance on workforce expansion for the coming fiscal year.





Hiring continues despite demand uncertainty





Wipro’s CHRO Saurabh Govil said the company hired 7,500 freshers during FY26, including over 3,000 in the March quarter alone, according to NDTV Profit. However, the company declined to set hiring targets for FY27, citing continued volatility in demand.





The absence of hiring guidance comes at a time when the broader IT sector is grappling with uneven deal conversion and delayed client spending. Wipro expects IT services revenue for the June quarter to decline between 2% and remain flat sequentially in constant currency terms.





This combination of continued fresher hiring and muted growth visibility underscores a widening gap between talent intake and near-term deployment clarity.





AI pivot reshapes business priorities





Chief executive Srini Pallia said advancements in artificial intelligence are reshaping client priorities and opening up opportunities for deeper, outcome-driven engagements. He added that the company is pivoting towards a services-as-software model through its AI Native Business and Platforms unit.





The shift signals a broader transition in IT services, where traditional headcount-led growth models are increasingly being supplemented by AI-driven delivery and platform-based offerings.





The company has also committed over $1 billion to its AI ecosystem, and investors are expected to track how much of this translates into measurable revenue contribution.





Growth remains muted despite deal momentum





While Wipro reported a sequential increase in net profit to Rs 3,522 crore and a 3% rise in revenue to Rs 24,236 crore, growth in its core IT services business remained under pressure.





For the full year, IT services revenue declined 0.3% in dollar terms and fell 1.6% in constant currency. At the same time, large deal bookings rose sharply by 45.4% year-on-year to $7.8 billion, highlighting a disconnect between deal wins and revenue realisation.





IT services revenue declined 1.2% sequentially in the March quarter.





Margins improve as efficiency gains take hold





Despite weak growth, Wipro reported improved profitability, with operating margins expanding modestly during the year. EBIT margin rose to 17.3% in the fourth quarter, up from 14.8% in the previous quarter.





The company, however, flagged wage hikes and the ramp-up of large deals as potential headwinds to margins going forward.





Attrition stood at 13.8% in the March quarter, indicating a stabilising labour market after elevated churn levels in previous years.





Capital allocation shifts towards shareholders





Alongside its earnings, Wipro announced a share buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore, signalling a continued focus on returning capital to shareholders. The company has maintained a high payout ratio of 88% over the past three years.





The move comes even as growth remains subdued, suggesting a cautious stance on near-term expansion.

