Wipro reports 92% lower operational emissions and a 37% women workforce in India

Wipro has reported a 92% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions and increased renewable energy usage to 94% of electricity consumption, according to its Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for FY2025-26.





The report, filed with the BSE, National Stock Exchange of India and the New York Stock Exchange, outlines the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The disclosure excludes the recently acquired Harman DTS group.





Progress accelerates on climate targets





The report highlights continued momentum in Wipro's decarbonisation efforts as the company works towards its long-term sustainability goals.





According to the filing, Wipro achieved:





• 92% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions

• 65% reduction in Scope 3 emissions

• 94% of electricity sourced from renewable energy





The company has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2040.





Wipro has also set a target of sourcing 100% renewable energy for all owned facilities by 2030, placing renewable energy procurement at the centre of its environmental strategy.





Workforce data reflects diversity gains





The sustainability report provides a detailed picture of Wipro's workforce composition and employee engagement metrics.





As of March 31, 2026, the company employed 246,990 people globally.





Women accounted for 36.97% of Wipro's permanent employee base in India, reflecting continued efforts to improve gender representation across the organisation.





The report also disclosed that women represented 22.22% of the Board of Directors. Additional workforce indicators included:





• 246,990 total employees

• 36.97% women among permanent employees in India

• 22.22% female board representation

• 85% of employees completed annual Code of Business Conduct training

• Zero workplace fatalities reported during FY2025-26





The company reported one fatality in the previous financial year.





Resource efficiency remains a focus area





Beyond emissions reduction, Wipro disclosed performance data related to waste management and water consumption.





The company reported generating 7,932 metric tonnes of waste during FY2025-26.





Of this total, 7,008 metric tonnes were recovered through recycling and reuse programmes.

The report also stated that water consumption intensity in water-stressed areas stood at 26.55 litres per person per day.





Wipro said it does not operate in ecologically sensitive areas and remains compliant with applicable environmental regulations.





Independent assurance supports disclosures





The company said Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP provided reasonable assurance for BRSR Core indicators and limited assurance for selected sustainability metrics.





The assurance engagement covered the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and reviewed the sustainability information disclosed under the reporting framework.





According to the filing, Narayan PS, Global Head of Sustainability and Social Initiatives, is responsible for overseeing the implementation and governance of the company's Business Responsibility policy.





Sustainability increasingly tied to business strategy





The latest disclosures underline how sustainability objectives are becoming increasingly integrated into corporate strategy across the technology sector.





For large IT services companies, emissions reduction, renewable energy adoption, workforce diversity and governance practices are now key performance indicators alongside financial metrics.





Key sustainability indicators reported by Wipro include:





• Paid-up equity share capital: ₹20,977 million

• Renewable energy sourcing: 94%

• Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction: 92%

• Scope 3 emissions reduction: 65%

• Total waste generated: 7,932 metric tonnes

• Waste recovered through recycling and reuse: 7,008 metric tonnes

• Women in India's permanent workforce: 36.97%

• Total workforce: 246,990 employees





Looking towards 2030 and beyond





Wipro's latest sustainability report shows measurable progress towards its environmental commitments while highlighting continued efforts to improve workforce diversity and operational efficiency.





The next phase of the company's sustainability journey will likely focus on closing the remaining gap to its 2030 renewable energy target and advancing progress on Scope 3 emissions, which remain one of the most complex challenges for global corporations pursuing net-zero ambitions.





With investors, regulators and customers placing greater emphasis on ESG performance, Wipro's ability to sustain momentum across environmental and workforce goals will remain an important measure of its long-term corporate strategy.