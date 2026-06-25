Xbox faces fresh allegations as former employees link layoffs to workplace complaints

As Microsoft reportedly prepares for another round of layoffs across its Xbox gaming division, fresh allegations from former employees have raised questions over how some workforce reductions may have been carried out.





According to interviews published by Game Developer, several former Xbox employees claim they experienced retaliation after raising concerns about workplace conduct, reporting managers to human resources or participating in internal investigations. The allegations have surfaced just as the gaming business is expected to undergo another restructuring exercise.





Microsoft has not publicly responded to the allegations cited in the report.





Former employees allege retaliation after raising concerns





Game Developer reported speaking to four former Xbox employees who independently described similar experiences after reporting workplace issues.





According to the publication, the former employees claimed they lost their jobs, were included in layoffs or felt compelled to resign after conflicts with managers or complaints about inappropriate workplace behaviour.





One of those interviewed was Glenn Israel, former art director at Halo Studios, who has previously made public allegations of harassment and retaliation within the studio.





Israel advised current Xbox employees to preserve documentation related to complaints, conversations with managers and communications with human resources. He also recommended informing HR if they believe a future dismissal could be viewed as retaliation.





He further suggested employees understand the deadlines for filing complaints with regulatory authorities and seek legal advice before signing documents related to termination.





Legal expert urges employees to retain documentation





The concerns raised by former employees were echoed by Thomas Lenz, a labour law specialist and former attorney with the US National Labor Relations Board.





According to Game Developer, Lenz encouraged employees to maintain evidence not only of alleged workplace misconduct but also of their own professional achievements and performance.





He noted such records could prove valuable both during future job searches and in potential legal proceedings.





Lenz also stressed that employers conducting layoffs are expected to rely on transparent and objective selection criteria. Failing to do so, he said, could expose organisations to allegations of discrimination or unlawful retaliation.





Accounts describe workplace conflicts preceding exits





Several former employees interviewed by Game Developer described situations they believe connected workplace complaints with subsequent employment decisions.





Among the allegations reported:





• One former employee claimed they were included in a mass layoff after providing testimony during an investigation into a manager accused of repeatedly humiliating team members during meetings. According to the individual, the same manager later participated in determining layoff selections.

• Another former employee alleged they were placed on a performance improvement programme after a dispute with a manager, lost access to internal Microsoft systems and were effectively left with the choice of accepting the programme or leaving the company. The individual also claimed complaints to HR about verbal abuse did not result in action.

• A third former employee told the publication they had witnessed employees facing pressure after raising concerns about working conditions or requesting workplace accommodations linked to health issues.





These accounts have not been independently verified.





Former Halo executive questions his dismissal





Israel also reflected on his own departure from Halo Studios.





According to Game Developer, he said he simultaneously held leadership responsibilities across three projects for nine months and received a special Xbox award recognising his contribution to the studio.





Despite those achievements, Israel said he was informed at the end of 2025 that the art director role was no longer required. He further claimed another employee was promoted into the same position approximately one month after his departure.





Israel believes his dismissal followed complaints he made regarding the conduct of Halo Studios head Pierre Hintze and art director Chris Matthews.





According to the report, Israel alleged he either experienced personally or witnessed workplace issues including employee harassment, favouritism and attempts to push certain employees out of the organisation.





Drawing on his own experience and conversations with around a dozen former Xbox employees, Israel concluded that layoffs could sometimes be used to remove employees who had formally raised concerns about management, while appearing to be routine business decisions.





Fresh scrutiny as Xbox prepares more restructuring





The allegations emerge at a sensitive moment for Microsoft's gaming business, which is reportedly preparing another wave of layoffs amid broader organisational changes.





While the claims remain allegations made by former employees and reported by Game Developer, they are likely to add to ongoing discussions around workplace culture, transparency and accountability during periods of corporate restructuring.





As technology companies continue reshaping their workforces, the case also highlights the growing importance of clear layoff criteria, robust internal reporting mechanisms and employee confidence that workplace complaints can be raised without fear of retaliation.