Zuckerberg says Meta 'made mistakes' during AI-driven workforce restructuring

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged that the company has "made mistakes" as it carries out a major workforce restructuring tied to its artificial intelligence strategy, according to remarks reported by Reuters.





In an internal memo to employees, Zuckerberg said the complexity of Meta's transformation had inevitably led to missteps as the company reorganises teams, reallocates talent and invests heavily in AI technologies.





The comments offer a rare public glimpse into the challenges facing one of the world's largest technology companies as it attempts to reposition itself around the next wave of AI innovation.





Meta pushes ahead with AI-led transformation





According to Reuters, Zuckerberg told employees that the pace and scale of change across the organisation had created significant challenges.





"Given the complexity of these changes, we've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more," Zuckerberg said in the memo.





He added that he remains focused on providing stability for employees despite the uncertainty created by rapid technological change.





"I don't want to overpromise because the world is changing in ways that are out of our control," Zuckerberg said, according to Reuters.





The restructuring comes as Meta continues investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, products and tools as it competes with OpenAI, Google and Microsoft in the race to develop advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.





Reuters reported that Meta has also explored using AI agents to perform some tasks currently handled by employees.





Workforce changes affect thousands of employees





The latest comments follow significant workforce actions undertaken by the company in recent months.





According to Reuters:





Meta laid off approximately 10% of its global workforce in May .

. Around 7,000 employees were reassigned to AI-related initiatives .

. The broader restructuring programme could eventually affect about 20% of Meta's workforce when previous role eliminations and transfers are included.

when previous role eliminations and transfers are included. Meta employed nearly 78,000 people at the end of March, according to company securities filings cited by Reuters.





The scale of the changes highlights how deeply AI is influencing organisational structures across major technology companies.





New AI roles created alongside team reductions





Zuckerberg indicated that Meta is attempting to balance workforce reductions with the creation of new opportunities linked to its AI strategy.





According to Reuters, the company plans to identify alternative roles for some employees reassigned to train AI models.





"By creating important new roles for people, this also allowed us to shrink the size of teams knowing that if we make mistakes in some places, then we could transfer some people back," Zuckerberg said.





The comments suggest Meta is using internal mobility as part of its workforce transition strategy while redirecting resources towards AI development.





No additional company-wide layoffs expected this year





Despite acknowledging ongoing disruption, Zuckerberg reportedly sought to reassure employees about the company's near-term plans.





Reuters reported that the Meta chief reiterated that the company does not expect to carry out any additional company-wide layoffs this year.





The statement comes as technology companies continue to reassess workforce requirements amid growing investments in artificial intelligence, automation and new digital capabilities.





For Meta, the challenge now lies in executing one of the industry's largest AI transformations while maintaining workforce stability, retaining critical talent and ensuring that organisational changes support its long-term competitive ambitions.





As AI increasingly reshapes how work is organised inside technology companies, Meta's experience may offer an early indication of the workforce challenges many organisations could face as they accelerate their own AI adoption strategies.