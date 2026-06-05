130 Infosys employees earned more than ₹1 crore in FY26

Infosys reported that 130 employees earned more than ₹1 crore annually in FY26, marking a 16% increase from the previous year and the highest number disclosed by the company to date.





The rise comes as India's second-largest IT services company navigates a period of technological change driven by artificial intelligence while continuing to expand its workforce and invest in talent.





Data disclosed in the company's annual report and highlighted by CNBC-TV18 showed that the number of employees crossing the ₹1 crore compensation threshold increased from 112 in FY25 to 130 in FY26.





High-earner count reaches a new peak





The latest figure extends a recovery in Infosys' high-income employee cohort after fluctuations in recent years.





According to historical data compiled from the company's annual reports:





FY26: 130 employees earned over ₹1 crore

130 employees earned over ₹1 crore FY25: 112 employees earned over ₹1 crore

112 employees earned over ₹1 crore FY24: 103 employees earned over ₹1 crore

103 employees earned over ₹1 crore The figure remained below 100 prior to FY22





The FY26 tally represents an increase of 18 employees compared with the previous fiscal year.

CNBC-TV18 noted that the figure is likely the highest number of ₹1-crore-plus earners reported in the company's history.





Stock incentives played a key role





Infosys attributed the increase primarily to changes in the perquisite value of stock incentives granted in previous years and exercised during FY26, along with compensation revisions.





The company indicated that stock-linked compensation had a significant impact on the number of employees crossing the ₹1 crore threshold during the year.





The disclosure provides a snapshot of how long-term incentive programmes continue to influence executive and senior leadership compensation within the technology sector.





Retention of top earners improves





The increase was also supported by improved retention among the company's highest-paid employees.





According to CNBC-TV18, only 22 employees in the ₹1-crore-plus category left Infosys during FY26, compared with approximately 67 departures over the previous two years combined.





The lower number of exits helped the company maintain and expand its pool of top earners during the fiscal year.





Important disclosure details





Infosys clarified that the annual report figures cover only:





India-based employees

Employees who remained on the payroll for the entire fiscal year

Individuals earning more than ₹1 crore annually





The data excludes:





Employees who joined during the year

Employees who left during the year

The company's top 10 highest-paid employees, whose remuneration is disclosed separately in the Board's Report





Workforce continues to expand





The growth in high-income earners coincided with a modest increase in Infosys' overall workforce.





As of March 31, 2026, the company reported:





252,753 employees on a standalone basis

on a standalone basis 328,594 employees on a consolidated basis





The consolidated headcount increased from 323,578 employees a year earlier, resulting in a net addition of roughly 5,000 employees during FY26.





Infosys also said it does not expect overall headcount to decline by the end of FY27, citing continued demand for lateral hiring.





The company plans to recruit 20,000 college graduates in FY27, matching its hiring target from the previous year.





Employee costs rise alongside revenue growth





Infosys' employee benefit expenses increased significantly during FY26 as the company expanded its workforce and compensation outlays.





Key financial highlights included:





Employee benefit expenses: ₹95,094 crore, up 11% year-on-year

₹95,094 crore, up 11% year-on-year Revenue: ₹1.8 lakh crore, up 10%

₹1.8 lakh crore, up 10% Net profit: ₹29,440 crore, up 10.2%





Employee benefit expenses accounted for 53% of the company's total revenue during the fiscal year.





AI transformation reshapes industry landscape





The increase in crore-plus earners comes at a time when the global technology services industry is adapting to the rapid rise of generative AI and automation.





While questions remain about how AI will reshape traditional IT services models, Infosys continues to invest in talent, maintain hiring momentum and retain key employees. The company's latest disclosures suggest that experienced and high-performing professionals remain central to its growth strategy as enterprises accelerate their AI adoption journeys.