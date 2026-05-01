CEO pay jumps to $165 million at Warner Bros Discovery, with a possible $550 million exit package

Warner Bros Discovery chief executive David Zaslav saw his compensation more than triple in 2025 to $165 million, propelled largely by a one-time stock award linked to a corporate split that is no longer expected to proceed.





The pay disclosure, detailed in a company filing cited by Variety, comes as Warner Bros Discovery moves towards a potential sale, with Zaslav in line for a possible exit package exceeding $550 million if the transaction closes.





One-time stock award drives pay surge





The bulk of the increase stems from stock options valued at nearly $110 million, granted in June 2025 as part of an incentive tied to a proposed separation of the business into two publicly traded entities.





That plan has since been shelved following the proposed acquisition of the company by Paramount Global.





According to the company’s proxy statement, the compensation committee described the grant as “a one-time inducement” intended to incentivise completion of the separation and deliver shareholder value.





Breakdown of 2025 compensation:





Base salary: $3 million

Stock awards: $22.6 million

Cash bonus: $25.7 million

Stock options: $109.6 million

Other compensation: $4.1 million





Additional benefits included personal security costs, corporate aircraft usage and other allowances, as disclosed in the filing.





Exit package tied to merger outcome





If the proposed merger proceeds, Zaslav stands to receive a substantial payout under pre-agreed exit terms.





Potential exit compensation includes:





$34.2 million in cash severance

$517.2 million in equity in the combined entity

Additional benefits including healthcare reimbursements





The total package amounts to at least $550 million, according to filings cited in reports.





Separately, the company has agreed to reimburse certain tax liabilities related to accelerated stock vesting, with the final amount dependent on the timing of the deal’s closure.





Strategic shifts reshape compensation context





The pay increase reflects a year of significant strategic activity at Warner Bros Discovery.





The company initially explored a breakup into separate entities covering studios and streaming, and television networks. It later pursued a sale, first engaging with Netflix before reaching an agreement with Paramount in early 2026.





In its proxy statement, the company said Zaslav’s leadership contributed to a 164 per cent increase in share price from the start of 2025 to the signing of the merger agreement, with the agreed deal price representing a 147 per cent premium to an earlier benchmark share price.





Investor pushback on executive pay





Despite the headline figures, executive compensation has drawn resistance from shareholders.





At a recent shareholder vote, investors rejected the proposed “golden parachute” packages for senior executives, including Zaslav, though the vote is advisory and does not bind the board.





Approximately 82 per cent of votes cast opposed the exit compensation proposal, signalling unease among investors over the scale of payouts.





Broader executive compensation trends





Other senior leaders at the company also saw pay increases in 2025, though on a far smaller scale.





JB Perrette earned $22.5 million, up 14 per cent

Bruce Campbell received $22.3 million, up 13 per cent

Gunnar Wiedenfels earned $17.7 million, up 3.6 per cent





The company also confirmed a new employment agreement for Wiedenfels extending through April 2028, alongside a future stock award.





Deal outlook and workforce implications





The proposed acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount, valued at $111 billion according to company disclosures cited in reports, remains subject to regulatory approvals and potential legal challenges.





Paramount has indicated that it expects to deliver $6 billion in cost savings from the merger, signalling potential restructuring measures, including job cuts, if the deal proceeds.





The combined entity is also expected to have significant foreign investment participation, with sovereign wealth funds contributing to the financing structure.





A defining moment for leadership and governance





Zaslav’s 2025 pay package captures a period of intense strategic repositioning, from a planned corporate split to a full-scale sale.





As the merger process unfolds, the contrast between executive reward, shareholder scrutiny and anticipated cost discipline will remain central to how the company’s next phase is judged.