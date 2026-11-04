Micron employee earning Rs 8 lakh reportedly gets Rs 20 lakh Diwali bonus

A Micron employee in India, reportedly earning an annual package of Rs 7-8 lakh, is said to have received nearly Rs 20 lakh in Diwali-related payouts, including cash and stock awards.





The claim has gained attention on social media after a technology professional shared details of the reported payment, adding to discussions that first surfaced on Reddit. However, the headline figure includes Rs 12 lakh in cash and Rs 8 lakh in restricted stock units (RSUs), which are scheduled to vest over the next few years.





The reported payout has prompted comparisons between the employee's annual compensation and the value of the additional rewards. Micron has not officially confirmed the bonus figures for its Indian workforce.





Rs 12 lakh cash and Rs 8 lakh in stock awards





The discussion began on Reddit, where an employee sought information about the bonuses being distributed among Micron's India workforce during the current quarter.





The user also asked whether payouts varied across designations, including engineer, senior engineer, staff and lead roles. One commenter claimed a recently joined employee had received a bonus of Rs 6.5 lakh alongside the October salary.





The conversation subsequently moved to X, where user Anirban Chowdhury shared details attributed to someone he knew who had recently joined Micron.





According to his November 3 post, the employee, whose annual package was approximately Rs 7-8 lakh, reportedly received:





Rs 12 lakh in cash , paid alongside the October salary.

Rs 8 lakh worth of RSUs , which will vest over the next few years.

A combined reported payout of approximately Rs 20 lakh, before accounting for applicable taxes.





Chowdhury later clarified that approximately Rs 2.7-2.8 lakh had been deducted in taxes from the cash payment.





The distinction between the two components is significant. While the reported Rs 12 lakh was paid in cash, the Rs 8 lakh in RSUs represents stock awards subject to a future vesting schedule, rather than an immediate cash payment.









Social media claims draw further reactions





The post attracted responses from users claiming to have connections with Micron employees. Some shared similar accounts of substantial bonuses and stock awards being distributed within the company.





Venkatesh Dhongadi, responding to Chowdhury's post, said he had a close friend working at Micron and claimed the reports of large bonuses and RSUs were accurate.





Another commenter referred to a Micron employee planning an international holiday following the reported bonus payout.





When asked whether the employee mentioned in the original post worked in production or design and distribution, Chowdhury clarified that the individual was employed in production.





However, these accounts remain individual claims shared on social media. They do not establish the bonus structure or confirm whether similar payouts were made across Micron's Indian workforce.





Micron's Taiwan bonuses add to the attention





The discussion around India's reported payouts comes amid separate reports of substantial employee bonuses at Micron's Taiwan operations.





Yahoo Finance reported that around 700 workers at the company's Taiwan facilities were expected to receive incentives equivalent to as much as five years of pay.





The reported package comprised three components:





Annual performance bonus: Between 7.5 and 12.5 months of salary for most employees.

Mass-production bonus: Equivalent to 20% of annual salary.

One-time appreciation bonus: NT$1 million.





The Taiwan announcement concerns a separate employee incentive programme and should not be treated as confirmation of the reported payouts in India.





The broader backdrop is rising demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which has benefited major memory chip manufacturers, including Micron.





What remains unconfirmed about the India payouts





While the reported Rs 20 lakh figure has attracted attention, the available accounts do not establish whether the payout reflects a company-wide Diwali bonus policy or an individual award.





Micron has not officially confirmed the reported figures for its Indian employees. The claims currently circulating are based on Reddit discussions, X posts and accounts shared by people who say they know employees at the company.





The distinction between cash bonuses and stock awards also matters when assessing the headline figure. The reported Rs 20 lakh is not an entirely immediate payout, as the RSU component is scheduled to vest over several years.





For now, the claims offer a glimpse into reported employee rewards at Micron, but the scale, eligibility criteria and distribution of bonuses across its India workforce remain unverified.