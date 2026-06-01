Nissan executives receive $8.7 million in pay amid 20,000 job cuts: Report

Nissan Motor Co. has disclosed that five of its executive officers, including president and chief executive Ivan Espinosa, received combined remuneration of ¥1.39 billion ($8.7 million) for the fiscal year ended March, despite the automaker recording a second consecutive annual net loss.





The compensation details were revealed in a notice issued ahead of the company's upcoming shareholders' meeting, bringing executive pay into focus as Nissan pushes through a major restructuring programme that includes the elimination of 20,000 jobs globally by fiscal 2027.





The disclosure comes at a sensitive time for the Japanese carmaker, which is attempting to restore profitability after years of operational challenges, weaker earnings and rising restructuring costs.





Pay disclosure emerges during turnaround effort





According to Japan Today, the remuneration package awarded to Nissan's five executive officers comprised fixed compensation, performance-linked payments and stock-based remuneration.





The company did not disclose individual compensation figures for each executive.





The filing showed that Espinosa voluntarily returned half of his performance-linked payment, a move announced as Nissan intensifies efforts to reduce costs and improve financial performance.





The executive pay disclosure is likely to attract attention from investors and governance observers given the company's financial results and planned workforce reductions.





Financial losses continue despite restructuring measures





Nissan reported a net loss of ¥533.1 billion for the fiscal year ended March, following a net loss of ¥670.9 billion in the previous fiscal year.





The company said its bottom line was heavily affected by restructuring-related expenses as it accelerated efforts to reshape its business.





Key figures disclosed by Nissan include:





¥1.39 billion ($8.7 million) in combined remuneration for five executive officers

in combined remuneration for five executive officers ¥533.1 billion net loss for the fiscal year ended March

net loss for the fiscal year ended March ¥670.9 billion net loss in the preceding fiscal year

net loss in the preceding fiscal year 20,000 global job reductions planned by fiscal 2027

planned by fiscal 2027 50% reduction in Espinosa's performance-linked payment through a voluntary return





The figures underline the scale of the challenges facing Nissan as it seeks to improve efficiency and strengthen its competitiveness in a rapidly changing automotive market.





Workforce reductions form part of wider overhaul





The automaker is in the middle of a broad restructuring programme designed to lower costs and streamline operations.





As part of that effort, Nissan plans to cut 20,000 positions worldwide by fiscal 2027, one of the most significant workforce reduction programmes undertaken by the company in recent years.





The job cuts are intended to support Nissan's turnaround strategy as it adjusts its global operations and seeks to improve long-term profitability.





The announcement has increased scrutiny of management decisions, particularly as employees and investors face the consequences of the restructuring programme.





Governance questions likely to feature at shareholder meeting





Executive compensation often becomes a focal point when companies are reporting losses or undertaking large-scale workforce reductions.





While performance-linked and stock-based remuneration structures are designed to align management incentives with corporate objectives, investors frequently examine whether compensation levels reflect a company's financial performance and broader stakeholder impact.





For Nissan, the latest disclosure arrives as management seeks shareholder support for its recovery strategy and works to restore confidence in the business.





With losses continuing and restructuring efforts still underway, questions surrounding accountability, leadership compensation and the pace of the company's turnaround are expected to remain closely watched in the months ahead.





As Nissan moves forward with its cost-cutting programme and operational overhaul, investors will be looking for signs that the measures translate into a sustained return to profitability.