Noida labour unrest: How wage gaps and misinformation fuelled mass protests

What triggered the protests





At the heart of the unrest lies a widening wage gap between Noida and neighbouring industrial hubs in Haryana.





According to reporting by The Times of India, factory workers in Noida have been earning ₹11,000 to ₹13,000 per month for long shifts, while comparable workers in nearby areas such as Gurgaon and Manesar have seen minimum wages rise to around ₹19,000 per month.





This disparity has been building resentment among workers in Noida’s industrial belts, particularly as inflation and living costs in the NCR region have risen sharply.





Officials told India Today that earlier wage frameworks in Uttar Pradesh applied uniform minimum rates across districts, failing to account for the higher cost of living in industrial clusters such as Noida and Ghaziabad. This structural gap became a key trigger for worker mobilisation.