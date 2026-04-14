Nvidia India employees receive special CEO stock grant worth up to Rs 1 crore

A majority of Nvidia’s India-based workforce has received a one-time special stock grant from CEO Jensen Huang, with payouts ranging from over Rs 5 lakh to as much as Rs 1 crore, according to data from US-based salary tracker 6figr.





The so-called “Jensen Special Grant”, introduced in 2024, has added a fresh layer of equity compensation for employees at the global semiconductor and AI giant, reinforcing the growing role of stock-based pay in India’s technology talent market.





What the special stock grant includes





The grant provides eligible employees an additional 25% of their initial restricted stock units (RSUs). It is structured as a one-time award but vests over four years, extending through 2028. Key details of the structure include:





RSUs priced at an average Nvidia share value of $898.2

Conversion based on an exchange rate of Rs 82.9 per US dollar

Vesting begins on September 18, 2024

Initial vesting of 6.25%, followed by quarterly payouts until completion in 2028





According to compensation documents reviewed by Times of India, the structure ensures long-term retention while linking payouts to Nvidia’s global share performance.





Pay outcomes vary across employees





The impact of the grant varies significantly depending on role and level. In one cited case, a mid-level solutions architecture employee (IC2) received eight additional RSUs worth about Rs 5.3 lakh at allocation, on top of an annual equity package. The same employee’s broader equity portfolio included:





29 RSUs from annual grants worth roughly Rs 21.5 lakh

A total unvested equity value exceeding Rs 1.2 crore at one point





These figures underscore how equity has become a central component of compensation at Nvidia India.





Equity-led compensation reshaping tech pay





Industry data cited from 6figr indicates that stock-based compensation can account for 50% to 75% of total pay at Nvidia India, particularly in mid-to-senior engineering roles.





Senior technical talent in chip design and AI engineering reportedly earns significantly higher packages, with top engineers earning between Rs 2–3 crore annually in total compensation.





At the upper end, IC6-level engineers represent the highest-paid cohort, with average compensation around Rs 1.8 crore, and top earners approaching Rs 1.9 crore, according to the data.





The Nvidia India compensation structure highlights a broader transformation in tech hiring, where long-term equity awards are increasingly driving wealth creation for high-skill roles. With AI and semiconductor demand accelerating, stock-linked pay is likely to remain a defining feature of global tech compensation strategies.