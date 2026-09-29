Oracle filing shows CEO earned 6,623 times more than median employee

Oracle's latest regulatory filing has revealed a CEO-to-median employee pay ratio of 6,623:1, driven largely by a substantial stock-option award granted to co-CEO Clayton Magouyrk as part of the company's leadership transition.





According to Oracle's annual proxy filing, cited by Forbes, the compensation disclosure reflects a significant shift from the previous fiscal year and underscores the impact of executive equity awards on reported pay ratios.





The filing also detailed compensation arrangements for Oracle's new leadership team following the departure of former chief executive Safra Catz in September 2025.





Leadership transition drives compensation surge





The proxy filing showed Clayton Magouyrk, Oracle's co-CEO, received a stock-option award valued at approximately $621.7 million.





As a result, Oracle reported a 6,623-to-1 CEO pay ratio, meaning Magouyrk's compensation was 6,623 times higher than the company's median employee pay of $94,740.





The figure represents a sharp increase from fiscal 2025, when Oracle reported an 11-to-1 pay ratio. During that period, former CEO Safra Catz received total compensation of $1.1 million, while median employee compensation stood at $98,899, according to the filing.





Key disclosures from the filing





Among the notable details disclosed in Oracle's annual proxy statement:





CEO-to-median employee pay ratio: 6,623:1

6,623:1 Clayton Magouyrk's stock-option award: Approximately $621.7 million

Approximately $621.7 million Median Oracle employee compensation: $94,740

$94,740 Fiscal 2025 CEO pay ratio: 11:1

11:1 Former CEO Safra Catz's fiscal 2025 compensation: $1.1 million





Forbes reported that the filing also outlined compensation arrangements for Oracle's new co-CEO structure following the company's executive succession plan.





Stock awards tied to succession plan





According to Forbes, Clayton Magouyrk and fellow co-CEO Mike Sicilia received stock-option packages as part of a one-time promotion-related compensation structure introduced after the leadership change.





The report noted that the option grants carried an exercise price of $308.46 per share, which exceeded Oracle's prevailing share price at the time. As a result, the options were not immediately profitable for the executives.





Oracle's shares were trading around $133 at the time referenced in the report and had declined more than 30% from the start of the year. The stock previously reached a record high of $308.66 in September 2025.





Additional governance and disclosure details emerge





The filing also contained information related to Larry Ellison, Oracle's chief technology officer and executive chairman.





According to the disclosure:





Ellison pledged an additional 67 million Oracle shares as collateral for personal loans.

as collateral for personal loans. Total pledged shares increased from 346 million to 413 million shares year-on-year.

year-on-year. The pledged holdings were valued at approximately $56.6 billion based on Oracle's closing share price cited in the filing.





The filing further disclosed transactions involving entities linked to Ellison. These entities purchased approximately $32.3 million in Oracle products and services during fiscal 2026, including nearly $22 million attributed to the Ellison Institute of Technology, according to Forbes.





Legal developments remain under watch





Forbes also reported that a class-action lawsuit related to Oracle's cloud infrastructure disclosures is scheduled for further briefing in December.





The case concerns allegations from plaintiffs regarding Oracle's disclosures around its artificial intelligence expansion. The outcome of upcoming proceedings could determine whether the matter advances to the discovery stage involving senior company leaders.