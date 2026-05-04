SpiceJet faces claims of unpaid dues affecting 500+ former employees

SpiceJet is facing fresh scrutiny after former employees alleged prolonged delays in receiving full and final settlements, with claims that more than 500 ex-staff remain unpaid even years after leaving the company.





The allegations, reported by Storyboard18, centre on delayed employee dues amid the airline’s ongoing financial and operational challenges. While individual grievances around delayed settlements have surfaced earlier, the latest claims suggest a broader pattern affecting a significant number of former employees.





Individual case highlights wider issue





The issue gained traction following a public post by Rishita Bhardwaj, a former cabin crew member, who alleged that her dues remain unpaid three years after her resignation.





Bhardwaj, who stated that she worked with the airline for five years, said she had completed her full notice period and maintained a “spotless professional record”.





Despite this, she claimed her full and final settlement has not been processed.





In her statement, she described the personal impact of the delay.





“This delay is not just administrative. It has caused prolonged mental stress and several disruptions in my personal life. I’ve had to chase the management and send multiple emails for the money that I deserve and is rightfully mine,” she wrote.





Her account has drawn attention not only to her case but also to similar experiences shared by other former employees.













Scale of allegations raises concerns





According to Bhardwaj’s post, the issue extends beyond individual cases.





Key points emerging from the claims include:





More than 500 former employees allegedly awaiting full and final settlements

Delays extending up to three years in some cases

Repeated follow-ups by employees through emails and internal channels

Concerns raised publicly with regulators including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation





While these figures are based on employee claims cited by Storyboard18, they point to a potentially systemic delay in settlement processes rather than isolated incidents.





Accountability questions surface





The allegations have brought renewed focus on employer obligations around timely settlement of dues.





Bhardwaj, in her post, questioned the balance of accountability between employees and organisations, noting that workers are expected to meet professional commitments while companies must also fulfil contractual obligations.





She tagged both the airline and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, calling for attention to the issue.





At the time of reporting, SpiceJet had not issued a public response to the claims.





Context of financial strain





The allegations come against the backdrop of ongoing financial and operational pressures at the airline, which have been widely reported in recent years.





While the current claims relate specifically to employee settlements, they reflect broader challenges faced by the carrier as it navigates cost pressures and operational constraints.





Delays in employee dues, if substantiated, could signal stress points in cash flow management and internal processes.





However, the airline has not commented on the specific allegations or provided clarification on the status of pending settlements.





What lies ahead





The situation places the spotlight on both corporate accountability and regulatory oversight in the aviation sector.





For former employees, the issue remains immediate and unresolved. For the airline, the absence of a formal response leaves key questions unanswered.





As more cases potentially come to light, the matter could draw closer scrutiny from regulators and industry observers.





For now, the claims underscore a critical aspect of workforce management. Timely settlement of dues is not only a contractual requirement but also central to maintaining trust between employers and employees.