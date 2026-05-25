TCS moves part of employee variable pay from quarterly to annual payouts: Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly changed the payout structure of employee variable pay, with parts of the compensation that were earlier disbursed quarterly now being moved to an annual cycle, according to a report by Mint.





The changes have coincided with the company’s annual appraisal rollout and a broader restructuring of salary components for its India-based workforce. Employees cited by Mint said the revised structure has altered monthly take-home salaries and introduced new links between attendance and performance-linked payouts.





The development affects sections of TCS’ workforce of nearly six lakh employees and comes as the company returns to a regular appraisal cycle after delays in the previous year.





New payout structure changes variable pay cycle





According to Mint, employees said TCS has split the variable pay structure into two components:





A monthly “performance pay” component linked to attendance and deployment metrics

A “performance bonus” component that may now be paid annually instead of quarterly





Employees told the publication that while the monthly component remains tied to office attendance, the annual performance bonus is no longer directly linked to attendance metrics.





Several employees reportedly found that parts of their earlier quarterly payouts had either been reduced or shifted into annual disbursements, impacting monthly in-hand salaries.





The revised structure was introduced alongside salary increment letters issued this week.





Salary hikes vary sharply across performance bands





Mint reported that TCS offered average salary hikes of 5% to 8% during the current appraisal cycle. However, increments varied significantly across employee performance categories.





According to the report:





Employees in the top-rated ‘A+’ performance band received hikes of 10% to 13%

Staff in lower performance bands reportedly received hikes between 2% and 3%

Managers were allegedly asked to place more employees in lower performance bands, including Band D





Employees placed in the lowest performance category could face salary reductions or exits, the report added.





Labour code compliance behind pay restructuring





The compensation changes are also tied to compliance measures linked to India’s new Labour Codes, according to the company.





In a statement quoted by Mint, a TCS spokesperson said the revised salary structure was based on three key principles:





Compliance with the new labour codes

Standardisation of wage structures across the India workforce

Protection of employee take-home salary while allowing tax flexibility





The company also confirmed that attendance continues to remain linked to variable pay “with some rationalisation”.





Employees flag concerns over take-home salary





Employees cited in the report said the revised framework has created uncertainty around monthly earnings, particularly for those whose variable pay has shifted to longer payout cycles.





Some employees also claimed that gratuity was no longer being reflected as part of their cost-to-company calculations, which they believe could affect compensation comparisons during future job changes.





The restructuring comes at a time when major Indian IT companies are tightening performance management systems, monitoring office attendance more closely and recalibrating compensation structures amid slower demand recovery in parts of the technology services market.





With the new framework now in effect, employee response to the revised payout cycle and attendance-linked compensation model is likely to remain under scrutiny in the coming quarters.