Wipro CEO's pay slips 7% to Rs 49.6 crore; Rishad Premji sees 47% decline

Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia received total remuneration of Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, a 7.4% decline from the previous year, while Executive Chairman Rishad Premji's compensation fell by nearly half as variable pay weakened, according to the company's annual report.





The disclosures, reported by NDTV Profit from Wipro's FY26 annual report, provide a detailed look at executive compensation at one of India's largest IT services companies. Despite the decline, Pallia remained Wipro's highest-paid executive director during the financial year.





Variable compensation drives decline in leadership pay





Pallia's total remuneration fell from Rs 53.6 crore in FY25 to Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, largely due to a reduction in commission and performance-linked compensation.





While his fixed pay increased during the year, lower variable payouts offset those gains.





According to the annual report:





Pallia's total compensation: Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, down from Rs 53.6 crore in FY25

Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, down from Rs 53.6 crore in FY25 Salary and allowances: Rs 15.5 crore, up from Rs 14.6 crore

Rs 15.5 crore, up from Rs 14.6 crore Commission and variable pay: Rs 9.9 crore, down from Rs 14.5 crore

Rs 9.9 crore, down from Rs 14.5 crore Other compensation: Rs 23.3 crore, compared with Rs 23.9 crore a year earlier

Rs 23.3 crore, compared with Rs 23.9 crore a year earlier Deferred compensation benefits: Around Rs 1 crore, up from approximately Rs 0.6 crore





The figures indicate that performance-linked components had the greatest influence on the year-on-year decline in Pallia's overall remuneration.





Chairman's compensation falls sharply





The annual report also revealed a steeper reduction in compensation for Rishad Premji, whose total remuneration dropped to Rs 7.3 crore in FY26 from approximately Rs 13.8 crore in FY25.





The decline was similarly driven by lower commission and variable payouts. Premji's compensation package included:





Total remuneration: Rs 7.3 crore in FY26

Rs 7.3 crore in FY26 Salary and allowances: Rs 6.3 crore

Rs 6.3 crore Commission and variable pay: Rs 2.2 crore, down from around Rs 7 crore in FY25

Rs 2.2 crore, down from around Rs 7 crore in FY25 Other compensation: Approximately Rs 0.03 crore

Approximately Rs 0.03 crore Deferred compensation benefits: Around Rs 0.7 crore





With total compensation of Rs 49.6 crore, Pallia earned nearly seven times more than Premji during the financial year.





Annual report outlines profit-linked commission structure

According to Wipro's annual report, both Pallia and Premji are eligible for a commission equivalent to 0.35% of the increase in Wipro's consolidated net profit over the previous financial year.





The structure links a portion of executive remuneration directly to the company's financial performance, making variable compensation sensitive to changes in profitability and growth.

The latest figures highlight how shifts in incentive-based rewards can materially affect executive earnings, even when fixed salaries increase.





Executive pay remains under investor scrutiny





Compensation disclosures at major technology companies continue to attract attention as investors monitor the alignment between leadership rewards, company performance and shareholder returns.





Wipro's FY26 remuneration data reflects a year in which both its top executives saw lower overall compensation, primarily due to reduced incentive payments rather than cuts to fixed salary components.





As India's leading IT services firms navigate evolving client demand, margin pressures and increasing investment in artificial intelligence, executive compensation will remain a closely watched indicator of corporate performance and governance priorities.