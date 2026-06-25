Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji's remuneration drops 47%, CEO Srinivas Pallia's pay falls 7%

Wipro's top leadership saw a decline in remuneration during FY26 as lower variable payouts linked to company performance weighed on executive compensation, according to the company's latest annual report.





Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro, recorded the sharpest decline, with his total remuneration falling 47% year on year to ₹7.2 crore from ₹13.7 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia received ₹49.6 crore, marking a 7% decline from the previous financial year.





The annual report attributes the lower payouts to moderation in performance-linked compensation rather than changes to the underlying remuneration structure.





Lower profit growth reduced chairman's commission





Premji's remuneration consists of fixed pay and a commission linked to the company's profit growth.





Under the approved remuneration framework, he is entitled to a commission of 0.35% of the incremental consolidated net profits over the previous financial year.





According to Wipro's annual report, comparatively moderate growth in consolidated net profit during FY26 resulted in a lower commission payout despite the calculation being made in line with the approved policy.





His FY26 remuneration comprised:





Total remuneration: ₹7.2 crore

₹7.2 crore Fixed pay: Approximately ₹7 crore

Approximately ₹7 crore Salary: ₹2.5 crore

₹2.5 crore Allowances: ₹3.7 crore

₹3.7 crore Commission: Around ₹20 lakh





Variable compensation weighs on CEO's pay





Pallia's remuneration also declined during the year as performance-linked incentives and stock-based rewards reflected the company's FY26 performance.





According to the annual report, his compensation package includes fixed pay, performance-linked incentives and Performance Stock Units (PSUs) tied to revenue and profitability targets.

The company said the overall impact of FY26 business performance resulted in lower remuneration compared with the previous year.





His FY26 compensation included:





Total remuneration: ₹49.6 crore

₹49.6 crore Fixed pay: ₹29 crore

₹29 crore Variable compensation, including PSU vesting and incentives: ₹20.6 crore

₹20.6 crore Salary: ₹15.4 crore

₹15.4 crore Performance-linked variable pay: ₹9.8 crore

₹9.8 crore Other annual compensation: ₹23.2 crore





Pallia assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director on 7 April 2024, succeeding Thierry Delaporte.





Executive pay reflects performance-linked structure





The remuneration disclosures highlight how executive compensation at Wipro remains closely tied to financial performance through commissions, incentives and stock-linked rewards.





While both the chairman and chief executive recorded lower payouts during FY26, the reductions were driven primarily by variable compensation linked to company performance rather than changes in base salary structures.





The disclosures come as India's IT services sector continues to navigate a cautious demand environment, with companies placing greater emphasis on operational efficiency, profitability and disciplined capital allocation. Against this backdrop, performance-linked remuneration remains an important component of executive compensation across the industry.





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