Chhattisgarh employees can now take paid leave for meditation camps

Chhattisgarh has introduced a policy allowing government employees to take paid leave to attend Vipassana meditation camps, in a move aimed at improving mental wellbeing and workplace productivity.





The decision, announced on 7 April 2026 by the state’s General Administration Department, permits both All India Service and State Service officers to attend 10-day residential meditation programmes at recognised centres, according to India Today.





Leave structure and eligibility





Under the policy, employees can avail up to 12 days of special casual leave per camp, including travel time. During this period, they will be treated as on duty and will continue to receive their full salary, the report said.





Each employee is allowed to use this provision up to six times over the course of their career, creating a structured framework for repeated participation in such programmes.





However, the state has clarified that no travel allowance or additional expenses will be covered, and employees must bear these costs themselves.





Conditions and compliance





The policy sets out clear documentation requirements. Employees must submit an admission letter from a recognised Vipassana centre when applying for leave. On completion, they are required to furnish a certificate to their department.





Failure to provide proof of completion will result in the leave being adjusted against other available leave balances, according to India Today.





All applications will remain subject to approval by the competent authority, with departments expected to ensure that official work is not disrupted during the employee’s absence.





Focus on wellbeing and productivity





State authorities have positioned the initiative as part of a broader effort to address rising workplace stress and foster stronger values within the public workforce.





Vipassana meditation, described as one of India’s oldest mindfulness practices, involves intensive self-observation and is typically taught through structured 10-day residential courses. These programmes are offered free of charge at centres across the country, the report noted.



The move reflects a growing institutional focus on employee wellbeing within public administration, even as governments balance operational continuity with workforce needs.





By linking paid leave to structured meditation programmes, Chhattisgarh is testing whether formal wellbeing interventions can translate into improved efficiency and engagement over time.