Allahabad High Court warns employers against forcing staff to wear Santa Claus caps

The Allahabad High Court has cautioned employers against compelling employees to wear Santa Claus red caps at the workplace, observing that such instructions may hurt the religious sentiments of people from different faiths and are not compatible with the democratic principles that protect individual beliefs.





The observations were made by Justice Saurabh Srivastava while hearing an application filed by Vikram Singh alias Vishwa Vikram Singh, who challenged a charge sheet, a summoning order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Agra, and criminal proceedings arising from a case registered at Sadar Bazar police station, according to reporting by The Indian Express.





The ruling highlights how workplace directives linked to religious or cultural symbolism can raise legal and social concerns in diverse organisations.





Court raises concerns over compulsory festive attire





According to The Indian Express, the High Court noted that documents placed before it indicated that superior authorities at V Bazar had created a compulsion for employees to wear Santa Claus red caps.





In its September 10 order, the court said such compulsion could affect the sentiments of individuals belonging to different faiths and beliefs.





The court further stated that every citizen in a democratic system is free to follow their own faith and beliefs. It warned the applicant and the concerned superior authorities against repeating instructions that could disturb the peaceful and harmonious atmosphere of a workplace.





Key observations from the court





The court said employees should not be compelled to wear Santa Claus red caps.

It observed that such instructions could affect the sentiments of people from different faiths.

The court warned authorities against issuing directives that may disrupt workplace harmony.

It stressed the importance of respecting individual religious beliefs in a democratic society.





Criminal case stemmed from Agra police complaint





The matter originated from a criminal case registered in Agra under provisions relating to allegedly hurting religious sentiments and intentional insult.





As reported by The Indian Express:





The investigating officer submitted a charge sheet on September 20, 2023 .

. The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Agra , issued a summoning order on December 21, 2023 .

, issued a summoning order on . Vikram Singh subsequently approached the High Court challenging both the charge sheet and the proceedings.





Legal issue centred on non-cognisable offences





During the hearing, the applicant's counsel contended that the alleged offences were non-cognisable in nature and therefore the police report could not be treated as a regular State case.





The lawyer submitted that the police report should instead be treated as a complaint under the law. The State opposed the plea seeking to quash the proceedings, although its counsel did not dispute the legal position regarding the treatment of the police report, according to the report.





Summoning order set aside





The High Court examined provisions under the Code of Criminal Procedure dealing with complaints arising from investigations into non-cognisable offences.





The court held that the charge sheet filed by the investigating officer should be treated as a complaint. It concluded that the magistrate had committed a legal error by taking cognisance of the matter as a State case.





As a result, the High Court set aside the December 21, 2023 summoning order insofar as it related to the applicant.





However, the court clarified that its decision did not prevent the lower court from proceeding with the matter in accordance with law by treating it as a complaint case where necessary.