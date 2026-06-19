15 lakh beneficiaries set to receive ₹2,400 crore incentives under employment scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to disburse incentives worth around ₹2,400 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) at a special event at Vigyan Bhawan on June 19, marking a key milestone in the government's flagship employment-linked incentive programme.





The disbursal will benefit more than 15 lakh individuals through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), reinforcing the Centre’s efforts to accelerate job creation, expand formal employment, and strengthen social security coverage across the country.





Launched on August 1, 2025, PM-VBRY is designed to incentivise both workers and employers to participate in the formal economy. The scheme offers first-time employees financial support of up to ₹15,000, while employers creating additional jobs can receive incentives of up to ₹3,000 per month for each new employee.





To encourage long-term hiring, manufacturing-sector employers are eligible for incentives for four years, compared with two years for employers in other sectors.





According to the government, the programme has already facilitated employment opportunities for more than 15 lakh beneficiaries and aims to create over 3.5 crore jobs within two years. Of these, nearly 1.92 crore are expected to be first-time entrants to the workforce.





Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that since the scheme’s launch, more than 63 lakh employees have entered the formal workforce under PM-VBRY. He noted that nearly 30% of these beneficiaries are women, highlighting the programme’s role in supporting greater workforce participation.





Mandaviya also pointed out that over 80% of establishments receiving incentives under the scheme are small enterprises employing fewer than 25 workers, underscoring its significance for India's micro, small and emerging businesses.





The minister said young people securing their first formal job would receive incentives of up to ₹15,000 in two instalments, helping ease their transition into the workforce. He added that the scheme is supporting employment generation while strengthening the growth prospects of smaller enterprises, which continue to form the backbone of the Indian economy.





With a total outlay of ₹99,446 crore, PM-VBRY represents one of the government's largest employment-focused initiatives. By linking financial incentives to job creation and formalisation, the programme seeks to expand social security coverage, improve formal employability, and advance the vision of a developed India through employment-led economic growth.