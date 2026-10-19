EPFO extends September PF filing deadline to 31 October

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for employers to file Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) statements and deposit statutory provident fund contributions for September 2026 to 31 October, from the original deadline of 15 October.





The extension follows a revision in the wage ceiling for mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) coverage, which increased from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month with effect from 17 September 2026. Employers need to update payroll systems and recalculate employee-wise contributions to reflect the revised threshold.





Why the deadline has been extended





According to reports, the EPFO received representations from employers and other stakeholders over technical, operational and administrative difficulties arising from the mid-month revision.





The additional time is intended to help establishments update payroll records, verify employee details and calculate contributions accurately before submitting returns and making payments.





What employers need to know





The extended deadline applies specifically to the September 2026 wage month. Key details include:





New deadline: 31 October 2026, instead of 15 October.

Revised wage ceiling: ₹25,000 per month, up from ₹15,000, effective 17 September 2026.

Compliance covered: Filing the monthly ECR and remitting statutory provident fund contributions for September.

Schemes included: Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI).





The ECR is a monthly filing submitted through the EPFO portal. It contains employee-wise wage details and contribution information under the three statutory schemes.





What employers should do next





Employers should review payroll data, incorporate the revised wage ceiling into contribution calculations and check employee details before filing the ECR. They must also ensure the corresponding statutory contributions reach the EPFO by the extended deadline.





The extension provides additional time for September compliance but does not waive employers’ statutory obligations or alter deadlines for other wage months.