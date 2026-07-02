Germany proposes ending sick leave over phone calls, doctor's note mandatory

Germany's new coalition government has proposed ending sick leave certification through phone consultations and requiring employees to obtain a doctor's certificate from the first day of illness, marking one of the country's most significant proposed workplace policy changes in recent years.





The proposal, announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, forms part of a broader package of economic reforms designed to revive Germany's slowing economy. According to international media reports, including The Sun and The Associated Press, the government believes high levels of employee absenteeism have become a competitive challenge for German businesses.





If approved through the legislative process, the reforms would reverse some of the flexible sick leave measures introduced in recent years.





Government targets workplace absenteeism





Presenting the reform package in Berlin, Merz said Germany could no longer sustain what he described as exceptionally high levels of sick leave across companies.





He announced plans to abolish sick leave by phone and introduce a requirement for employees to submit a medical certificate from the first day of illness.





The Chancellor said the measures were necessary because prolonged workplace absences were creating a competitive disadvantage for the country's economy. He acknowledged the decision would be difficult but maintained the government could no longer ignore the issue.





According to media reports, Merz has previously criticised Germany's high rate of sick leave and voiced opposition to proposals such as a four day working week.





How the rules would change





Under the current system, employees have been able to obtain a medical certificate for short periods of illness through telephone consultations with a doctor in certain circumstances.





The proposed reforms would require workers to secure medical certification immediately rather than relying on remote consultations.





Key proposed changes include:





Ending sick leave certification through phone consultations.

Requiring a doctor's note from the first day of illness.

Replacing existing arrangements that allowed greater flexibility for short-term sick leave.





The proposal remains part of a wider government reform agenda and would require legislative approval before taking effect.





Part of a broader economic reform package





The sick leave proposal sits alongside several other economic measures announced by the German government.





According to reports, the package also includes:





£8.5 billion in annual tax relief for lower-income earners.

Plans to increase affordable housing construction.

Measures to tackle benefit fraud.

An increase in the top income tax rate from 45% to 47% for individuals earning more than £250,000 annually.





Merz described the package as part of efforts to "get Germany back on track."





Mixed reaction from business and healthcare groups





Business organisations broadly welcomed the proposed reforms.





According to reports, Rainer Dulger, President of the German Employers' Association, described the package as a long overdue change in direction.





Healthcare representatives, however, raised concerns about the practical impact on medical services.





Markus Blumenthal-Beier, head of the German Association of General Practitioners, told Germany's RND media group the proposal could place additional pressure on doctors by increasing the number of patients seeking certificates for minor illnesses.





Meanwhile, Marion Muehlberger, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, described the government's announcement as one of Germany's largest structural reform packages in decades and said it reflected the coalition's ability to agree on significant economic changes.





What employers should watch





Although the proposal is still subject to Germany's legislative process, employers are likely to closely monitor its progress because it could reshape attendance policies, occupational health practices and absence management across workplaces.





If enacted, the reforms would represent a notable shift away from pandemic-era flexibility towards stricter verification requirements for employee illness, while becoming another example of governments reassessing workplace policies in response to economic pressures.