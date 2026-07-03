Government changes EPF rules: PF on salary above ₹15,000 is now optional

The Government of India has changed how Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions will work for employees earning more than ₹15,000 a month. Under the newly notified Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, contributions on wages above the ₹15,000 monthly wage ceiling will now be voluntary for both employers and employees.





According to Moneycontrol, the revised rules replace a long-standing provision under the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, where employees who had already joined the EPF could continue contributing on their full basic salary, even if it exceeded the government's wage ceiling.





What has changed?





The new scheme limits mandatory EPF contributions to the notified wage ceiling of ₹15,000. Under the revised rules:





Employees earning up to ₹15,000 a month will continue to be covered under EPF on a mandatory basis.

will continue to be covered under EPF on a mandatory basis. Employees earning more than ₹15,000 can still be members of EPF if eligible, but contributions on salary above the wage ceiling are no longer compulsory.

can still be members of EPF if eligible, but contributions on salary above the wage ceiling are no longer compulsory. Both the employer and employee can choose whether to contribute only up to the ₹15,000 wage ceiling or continue contributing on the employee's higher basic wage.





The new scheme states that EPF contributions shall be subject to the wage ceiling notified by the Central Government from time to time.





How the earlier rules worked





Under the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952:





Employees with basic wages of up to ₹15,000 were mandatorily covered under EPF.

were mandatorily covered under EPF. Employees earning above the threshold could join the scheme voluntarily.

Once enrolled, both the employer and employee generally contributed on the employee's actual basic wages, even if those wages were higher than the government-notified ceiling.





This meant many higher-paid employees accumulated larger EPF balances because contributions were calculated on their full basic salary.





Pension contribution provision remains





The newly notified scheme also retains a provision related to the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.





It states that employers may continue making pension contributions on wages above the wage ceiling in cases already permitted under the pension scheme's higher wage provisions.





What it means for employees





For employees earning more than ₹15,000 a month, the notification introduces greater flexibility rather than changing EPF eligibility itself.





The revised framework allows employers and employees to decide whether EPF contributions should be calculated:





Only on the ₹15,000 wage ceiling , or

, or On the employee's actual higher basic salary.





The notification does not require higher-paid employees to stop contributing above the wage ceiling. Instead, it gives both parties the option to choose.





The changes form part of the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, notified under the broader social security framework. Employers and employees will now need to decide how they wish to structure EPF contributions where monthly wages exceed the notified ceiling.