‘Highly skilled Indians will get more opportunities’: Trump signals hope for talent seeking US jobs

US President Donald Trump has indicated that highly skilled Indian professionals can expect greater opportunities in the United States, offering a positive signal for talent seeking overseas careers amid continued debate over skilled immigration and H-1B visas.





Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, Trump told CNN-News18 that highly skilled Indians would continue to find opportunities in the US labour market.





Responding to a question on employment prospects for Indian professionals, Trump said: "Highly skilled Indians will get more opportunities."





The remarks are likely to draw attention from India's large pool of technology professionals, engineers, researchers and healthcare workers who view the United States as a key destination for career growth and international mobility.





Remarks come amid H-1B debate





Trump's comments arrived just days after a significant development in the US immigration landscape.





The US Supreme Court recently struck down a proposal that would have imposed a $100,000 federal fee on companies employing H-1B visa holders.





The proposal had attracted criticism from both Indian professionals and major American technology companies since it was introduced earlier this year.





Industry groups had maintained that the measure would increase hiring costs and create additional barriers for employers seeking global talent.





Its rejection by the court removed what many businesses viewed as a significant obstacle to recruiting skilled foreign workers.





Why the comments matter





Although Trump did not announce any specific immigration reforms or visa policy changes during the summit, his remarks carry significance because of the central role Indian professionals play in the US skilled workforce.





Indian nationals account for the vast majority of H-1B visa approvals each year, making any comments from the White House on skilled immigration closely watched by workers and employers alike.





For many professionals, particularly in technology and engineering, access to H-1B visas remains one of the most important pathways to employment in the United States.





Key reasons Trump's remarks are drawing attention include:





• Indian nationals receive the majority of H-1B visa approvals

• The comments followed months of uncertainty around skilled immigration policy

• The US Supreme Court recently removed a proposed financial burden on H-1B hiring

• Technology companies continue to rely heavily on global talent pools

• Skilled migration remains a major career pathway for Indian professionals





Trump praises Indian talent





During the interaction, Trump also described India as a country with "very talented people" and spoke positively about the relationship between the two nations.





According to CNN-News18, he said the United States and India "cannot be closer", underscoring the strength of bilateral ties.





While the discussion touched on employment opportunities, it also reflected broader cooperation between the two countries in areas including trade, technology and investment.





Trump additionally described Modi as one of the toughest negotiators he has encountered and said both countries were moving closer to a trade agreement.





Skilled talent remains central to US employers





The comments come at a time when employers across sectors continue to compete for specialised talent in areas such as software engineering, artificial intelligence, healthcare, research and advanced manufacturing.





US companies have long relied on highly skilled foreign workers to fill specialised roles, particularly in technology-related fields where demand often exceeds available domestic talent.





As a result, developments affecting skilled immigration policy are closely monitored by employers, workers and educational institutions.





No policy change yet, but a notable signal





No formal immigration announcement emerged from the G7 Summit discussions, and Trump did not outline any new measures relating to H-1B visas or skilled worker programmes.





However, for professionals following US immigration developments, the remarks represent one of the clearest recent indications from the White House that highly skilled Indian talent remains valued within the American economy.





While policy decisions ultimately determine access to work opportunities, Trump's comments are likely to be viewed as an encouraging signal by many Indian professionals considering careers in the United States.