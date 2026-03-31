Labour codes to replace 44 laws, rollout likely in April

India is set to implement its long-pending labour reforms, with rules under all four labour codes now finalised and rollout likely in April, according to government officials.





As per multiple media reports, the labour and employment ministry has completed drafting the rules, which are currently undergoing legal vetting before notification. Once approved, the framework will replace 44 existing labour laws with a consolidated structure.





CONSOLIDATION OF LABOUR LAWS





The four codes—the Code on Wages, the Code on Social Security, the Industrial Relations Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code—are designed to streamline India’s regulatory architecture into a simpler, unified system.





Together, they compress 44 central labour laws into a smaller set of provisions, with the aim of improving compliance, reducing overlaps, and making enforcement more consistent across sectors.





The codes had already been notified in November 2025, but implementation was contingent on finalising detailed rules after public consultation. According to ET Bureau, feedback from stakeholders was reviewed until January before the rules were finalised.





EXPANDED SOCIAL SECURITY COVERAGE





A key feature of the new framework is the expansion of social protection to previously uncovered segments of the workforce.





Once implemented, the codes will enable social security coverage for unorganised workers, including gig and platform workers, a category that has grown rapidly with the rise of digital labour platforms.





The government is also expected to set up a dedicated social security fund aimed at extending benefits to nearly 400 million workers in the unorganised sector.





Additional provisions include statutory minimum wages across sectors, unemployment benefits, and mandatory annual health check-ups for workers above the age of 40.





IMPLICATIONS FOR EMPLOYERS AND WORKERS





For employers, the new framework is expected to simplify compliance requirements by reducing fragmentation in labour laws. However, it also introduces clearer obligations around wages, working conditions and employee welfare, which may require adjustments in workforce policies.





For workers, particularly those outside formal employment, the reforms mark a shift towards more structured protections and benefits.