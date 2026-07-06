Mumbai orders WFH for private offices as IMD issues red alert for heavy rain

Maharashtra's State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed private establishments in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).





The advisory, issued on Monday, also instructed non-essential government and semi-government offices to observe a half-day after noon, while exempting employees engaged in essential services. According to HT News Desk, the move came as persistent monsoon rain disrupted transport, education and civic services across Mumbai and neighbouring districts.





Remote work measures activated as weather worsens





The SDMA asked private employers to implement work from home arrangements wherever operationally possible to reduce commuter movement during severe weather conditions.





Authorities also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors unless essential, and continue following official advisories as rainfall affected normal life across Mumbai and adjoining areas.





The precautionary measures followed the IMD's decision to place Mumbai, Thane and Raigad under a red alert on Monday.





IMD warns of intense rainfall and strong winds





According to the IMD, the region is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The weather agency forecast:





Extremely heavy rainfall across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Wind speeds of 80 to 90 kmph in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad .

in . Continued adverse weather conditions requiring residents to minimise travel and remain alert to official updates.





The meteorological agency also advised commuters to check traffic conditions before beginning their journeys and follow traffic advisories issued by local authorities.





Residents were further advised to avoid vulnerable buildings, refrain from working in open areas during thunderstorms, and not seek shelter beneath isolated trees or unstable structures.





Transport and public services face widespread disruption





Heavy rainfall continued to affect transport infrastructure across the region.





Rail services experienced disruptions because of waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar stations. Central Railway advised passengers to expect delays, plan journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.





A separate disruption occurred on the Mumbai-Pune railway section, where a landslide near Tunnel No. 40 halted rail movement. Central Railway subsequently cancelled, diverted and regulated several long-distance train services.





Schools close as civic authorities issue safety advisory





The impact of the weather extended beyond transport. Authorities ordered schools to remain closed across:

Mumbai

Thane

Palghar

Raigad





The city's traditional dabbawala lunchbox delivery network also suspended operations because of the severe weather.





Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to residents to stay indoors unless necessary and avoid areas near trees, damaged buildings, hoardings, electric poles and other vulnerable structures.





Authorities continue to monitor conditions





The work from home advisory reflects a broader effort by state authorities to reduce commuter movement while emergency agencies respond to evolving weather conditions.





With the IMD's red alert remaining in force, officials continue to monitor rainfall intensity, transport operations and public safety across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region while urging residents and businesses to follow official advisories until conditions improve.