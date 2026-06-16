With 5 lakh vehicles entering Gurugram daily, Haryana urges firms to adopt WFH

The Haryana government has urged private companies to adopt work from home (WFH) policies and staggered office timings in an effort to ease traffic congestion, reduce fuel consumption and lower energy usage, according to a report by The Times of India.





The move is expected to have a significant impact on Gurugram, one of India's largest corporate centres, where heavy commuter traffic continues to strain roads across the city and the wider National Capital Region (NCR). The advisory comes as authorities seek to manage the economic impact of rising fuel costs and global supply chain disruptions.





Gurugram's traffic burden drives policy push





The government's recommendation is closely linked to the scale of daily commuting into Gurugram.





According to The Times of India, the city attracts nearly five lakh vehicles every day from Delhi, Faridabad and neighbouring areas. Home to numerous Fortune 500 companies and major Indian businesses, Gurugram has long struggled with severe traffic congestion during peak hours.





To address the issue, the state has directed its industries department to work with major industry associations, including Nasscom, CII and FICCI, to encourage companies to implement remote work arrangements wherever feasible and introduce flexible office schedules.





The objective is to spread commuter traffic across different hours of the day rather than concentrating movement during traditional office peak periods.





Measures linked to broader resource conservation efforts





The proposal forms part of a wider austerity and resource management programme already being implemented across government departments.





According to The Times of India report, the state has introduced several measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and operational expenditure.





These include:





Encouraging work from home and flexible office schedules in the private sector

Limiting official vehicle usage across government departments

Replacing physical meetings with virtual interactions where possible

Reducing fuel consumption across administrative operations

Promoting energy conservation measures





An advisory issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi cited ongoing supply chain disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia as a key concern. The report noted that these disruptions have increased fuel prices and placed additional pressure on imports, prompting the government to pursue conservation measures.





Industry leaders back flexible work approach





The proposal has received support from parts of the business community.





According to The Times of India, Nitin Sahini, President of Foqal Analytics, described the initiative as practical and beneficial. He noted that knowledge-driven industries had already demonstrated during recent years that hybrid and remote work models could maintain productivity and service delivery standards while reducing commuting time and operational expenses.





Sahini also highlighted potential benefits including:





Lower fuel consumption

Reduced traffic congestion

Improved air quality

Lower operating costs for businesses





He acknowledged that implementation would differ across sectors and business models but said organisations capable of offering flexible work arrangements should consider doing so.





Employees quoted in the report also expressed support for the proposal, pointing to the widespread adoption of remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic and its limited impact on productivity.





Government tightens spending and vehicle usage





Alongside its recommendations for the private sector, the Haryana government has introduced a series of measures within its own operations.





According to The Times of India report:





The finance department has been directed to reduce petroleum-related expenditure by 20% until September.

until September. Government departments must achieve a minimum 10% monthly reduction in vehicle usage .

. A monitoring portal will be created to track savings and compliance.

Vehicles accompanying VIP convoys will be reduced by 50% , subject to security requirements.

, subject to security requirements. Government departments, boards, corporations and commissions have been temporarily barred from purchasing non-electric vehicles.





The state has also encouraged citizens to use public transport, carpool, adopt electric vehicles and minimise unnecessary travel.





Additional recommendations include prioritising piped natural gas usage and maintaining air-conditioning temperatures within prescribed limits.





Sustainability campaign rolled out statewide





The government has also asked citizens to participate in the "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" campaign, which promotes resource conservation, energy efficiency and sustainable living practices.





According to the report, the directives have been circulated to government departments, district administrations, universities, boards and corporations across Haryana for immediate implementation.





The success of the initiative will likely depend on how widely private employers embrace remote work and flexible scheduling, particularly in Gurugram, where daily commuter traffic remains one of the region's most persistent urban challenges.