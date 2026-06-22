Workers posted between India and UK for up to 3 years to get social security relief

Employees temporarily posted between India and the United Kingdom will no longer have to make double social security contributions for assignments lasting up to three years, following a new bilateral agreement signed by the two countries.





The Agreement on Social Security relating to Social Security Contributions was signed in New Delhi by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The agreement is designed to support employee mobility between the two countries while ensuring continued social security coverage for workers on short-term overseas assignments.





Agreement aims to eliminate double contributions





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the agreement seeks to prevent employees from paying social security contributions in both countries when they are temporarily assigned to work in the other's territory.





The exemption will apply to eligible employees posted abroad for a period of up to 36 months.





The move is expected to reduce compliance burdens and financial costs for both workers and employers involved in cross-border assignments between India and the UK.





Key provisions of the agreement include:





Relief from double social security contributions

Coverage for employees on temporary overseas assignments

Applicability for assignments of up to 36 months

Continued social security protection during the posting period

Support for workforce mobility between India and the UK





Focus on employee mobility





The Ministry said the agreement is intended to facilitate the movement of talent between the two countries by ensuring that workers remain covered under social security arrangements while on short-term assignments.





Cross-border employee mobility has become increasingly important as businesses expand international operations and deploy talent across markets for project-based work, leadership roles and specialised assignments.





By reducing duplication in social security contributions, the agreement aims to make overseas postings more efficient for both employers and employees.





The arrangement is expected to benefit professionals who are temporarily relocated rather than permanently transferred.





Linked to broader India-UK trade framework





The social security agreement forms part of the broader economic engagement between India and the United Kingdom.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the pact is linked to the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two countries.





The ministry said the social security arrangement will come into force alongside the implementation of the wider trade agreement.





The development adds an employment and workforce mobility dimension to the growing economic partnership between India and the UK.





Signed during high-level diplomatic engagement





The agreement was signed during a period of active diplomatic engagement involving India and several key international partners.





According to the Ministry, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also held the India-China Strategic Dialogue with Ma Zhaoxu, Executive Vice Foreign Minister of China, who was visiting India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting.





During the dialogue, both sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen ties through enhanced people-to-people exchanges.





The two delegations also exchanged views on regional and global developments as well as multilateral issues.





A boost for globally mobile professionals





The India-UK social security agreement represents a practical step towards simplifying international assignments for employees and employers operating across both markets.





For workers taking up temporary postings, the arrangement offers greater certainty around social security obligations and benefits. For organisations, it could help streamline global mobility programmes and reduce administrative complexity associated with overseas deployments.





As economic ties between India and the UK continue to deepen, measures that facilitate talent movement are likely to play an increasingly important role in supporting business and workforce integration.