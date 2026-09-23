Office attendance doesn't reduce loneliness at work, study of 1,000 employees finds

A growing number of employers have pushed employees back into the office to strengthen workplace connections, but new research suggests physical proximity alone does little to reduce loneliness.





According to a study of 1,000 US knowledge workers conducted by Constance Noonan Hadley and Sarah L. Wright for Harvard Business Review, employees who reported the highest levels of loneliness were already spending roughly half of their working time in person. The findings challenge the assumption that return-to-office policies, by themselves, can solve workforce disconnection.





The research found little difference in loneliness levels between employees attending the office two days a week and those present five days a week. While fully remote workers reported greater isolation overall, office attendance improved their experience only when employers created opportunities for social interaction and relationship building.





Presence alone is not creating connection





The study suggests workplace relationships depend less on location and more on the quality of interactions employees experience during their working day.





Researchers found employees who felt disconnected were often surrounded by colleagues physically but lacked meaningful professional and personal relationships. A workplace can therefore be crowded without necessarily fostering a sense of belonging.





Key findings from the research include:





Employees who felt loneliest were already spending around half of their work time in person.

Office attendance frequency showed little impact on loneliness levels.

Fully remote workers benefited from in-person interactions when organisations provided structured opportunities to connect.

Social events, informal conversations and relationship-building activities contributed more to reducing isolation than office attendance alone.





The findings indicate organisations may need to focus on workplace culture rather than relying solely on location-based policies to improve employee connection.





Managers emerge as a critical factor





One of the clearest patterns identified in the research relates to the role of managers in shaping workplace relationships.





Among employees reporting the highest levels of loneliness, only 18% said their manager did enough to support relationships at work. By contrast, 77% of employees who felt connected to their colleagues said their manager actively helped them build relationships across the organisation.





This gap highlights how leadership behaviour can influence employees' sense of belonging regardless of where work takes place.





The study found employees who felt most connected often described managers and colleagues who offered support during significant personal or professional moments. Researchers noted these actions reflected genuine relationship-building rather than formal engagement programmes or workplace perks.





Loneliness carries a business cost





Separate research from employee engagement and benefits platform Reward Gateway suggests workplace loneliness is more than an employee wellbeing issue.





According to the company's findings:





Nearly 40% of US workers report feeling lonely at work.

report feeling lonely at work. Around one in four employees have considered leaving a job because of loneliness.

have considered leaving a job because of loneliness. Younger workers are more likely to experience workplace isolation.

Fewer than half of employees regularly participate in workplace social events.





The data points to potential implications for retention, engagement and productivity, particularly as organisations continue to invest in return-to-office strategies.





Workload and staffing pressures add to isolation





The Harvard Business Review research also found loneliness is often linked to how work is organised.





Employees working in understaffed teams or carrying heavy workloads reported having fewer opportunities to build relationships with colleagues. When teams spend most of their time covering operational demands, informal conversations and social interaction can become secondary priorities.





Researchers noted loneliness was not necessarily connected to personality traits or individual preferences. The study found workplace conditions played a significant role in shaping employees' sense of connection.





Building relationships requires targeted action





The findings suggest organisations may need to move beyond broad employee engagement initiatives if they want to tackle loneliness effectively.





While many companies organise team lunches, networking events and offsites, participation rates remain limited. According to Reward Gateway, fewer than half of employees regularly attend such activities.





Researchers found some of the most isolated employees are also the least likely to respond to general invitations. As a result, managers may need to take a more proactive and personalised approach to encouraging participation and strengthening workplace relationships.





Focus shifts from location to belonging





The study arrives as many employers continue to debate the long-term value of office attendance mandates. Its findings suggest the success of workplace connection strategies depends less on where employees work and more on how organisations foster meaningful relationships.





As businesses seek to improve engagement and retention, the research points to a simple but significant conclusion: creating connection requires deliberate managerial effort, ongoing support and opportunities for genuine interaction. Office attendance may facilitate those moments, but it does not guarantee them.