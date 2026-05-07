Only 7% of BFSI employees pursue proactive learning: Report

India’s banking, financial services and insurance sector is facing a growing workforce capability challenge, with only 7 per cent of employees pursuing proactive learning despite rapid changes in technology, compliance and job design, according to a report by Great Place To Work India.





The study warns that the sector’s biggest risk is shifting from financial resilience to workforce readiness as organisations struggle to keep employees equipped for evolving business demands.





The report finds that learning systems across the sector remain largely reactive, leaving companies in a cycle of responding to capability gaps instead of preparing ahead for transformation driven by artificial intelligence, regulatory pressure and operational complexity.





Workforce systems struggle to match pace of change





The report highlights mounting strain within BFSI workplaces as firms attempt to balance scale, speed and scrutiny simultaneously.





Financial institutions are navigating three overlapping pressures:





Maintaining financial resilience in volatile conditions

Managing heightened regulatory and compliance demands

Accelerating AI adoption on legacy systems





According to the study, these converging pressures are reshaping jobs faster than organisations can redesign roles or upgrade workforce capabilities.





Nearly half of the sector’s workforce now requires reskilling, yet most employees continue to engage in learning only when tied directly to immediate job requirements or career progression.





Key findings from the report include:





Only 7% of employees pursue proactive learning

Nearly 70% learn only when required for current roles or promotions

One in three employees plans to quit

83% express positive sentiment towards AI at work

87% view automation and efficiency as key AI benefits

53% of CHROs prioritise internal mobility and reskilling

One in three CHROs expects high AI implementation over the next three years





The report argues that this reactive learning culture is widening capability gaps across the sector.





AI transformation outpaces role redesign





The study notes that AI adoption is accelerating faster than workforce structures can adapt.

While employees broadly recognise the benefits of automation and improved efficiency, many remain uncertain about how AI will reshape their responsibilities and career paths.





The report states that organisations are struggling to align technology deployment with role redesign, skills planning and learning frameworks.





This disconnect is creating additional pressure on managers and frontline teams, even as many BFSI firms continue to report strong business performance.





According to the findings, organisations that fail to integrate workforce planning with technology transformation risk weakening employee confidence and long-term adaptability.





Leadership behaviour linked to retention





The report identifies leadership quality as a central factor influencing workforce resilience and employee retention.





While leaders across the BFSI sector perform strongly on directive management practices such as hiring and motivating teams, the study finds weaker performance in “connective behaviours” including listening, recognition and employee development.





This imbalance, the report suggests, risks creating work environments that feel highly controlled but insufficiently responsive to employee concerns.





Importantly, organisations where leaders demonstrate a more balanced behavioural approach see employees who are twice as likely to remain with the organisation and adapt successfully to change.





The findings come at a time when employee retention pressures are intensifying across financial services.





Sector trends vary across banking, NBFCs and insurance





The report also points to diverging workforce trends within BFSI sub-sectors.





In banking, overall workplace experience improved by 5 per cent, supported by stronger perceptions of management credibility and fairness.





However, non-banking financial companies are showing signs of workforce fatigue. Discretionary effort among employees declined by 3 per cent, indicating growing strain on frontline teams.





In the insurance segment, employee perceptions around training improved modestly by 2 per cent, though confidence in career growth opportunities and performance evaluation systems weakened.





These differences suggest that workforce challenges are evolving unevenly across the industry depending on operating models and employee expectations.





Firms shift focus towards long-term capability building





Leading organisations are increasingly attempting to connect learning initiatives more closely with business outcomes instead of treating training as a standalone HR function.





According to the report:





71% of CHROs use manager and peer feedback to assess learning effectiveness

64% track retention and engagement metrics

57% measure internal mobility and career progression





The report concludes that the future competitiveness of BFSI firms will depend less on transformation intent and more on the strength of people management systems supporting that change.





Companies that successfully align AI adoption with role redesign, strengthen leadership capability and encourage continuous learning are likely to sustain performance more effectively while protecting employee trust and wellbeing.