Wipro joins TCS in major Anthropic push, to train 10,000 employees on Claude

Wipro has announced plans to train 10,000 employees on Anthropic's Claude family of artificial intelligence models over the next 18 months, becoming the latest major Indian IT services company to deepen its focus on enterprise AI deployment.





The move follows a similar announcement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and reflects a broader shift across India's technology services sector as companies prepare for growing demand from businesses seeking to integrate AI into everyday operations.





Alongside the training initiative, Wipro has established a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for applied AI at its Bengaluru hub, centred on Anthropic's Claude models.





Building enterprise AI capabilities





According to Wipro, the new centre is designed to strengthen its ability to help organisations deploy AI technologies at scale.





The company said the capabilities developed through the CoE will be integrated into its Wipro Intelligence platform stack, spanning delivery systems, industry-specific solutions and functional platforms designed to embed AI into business workflows.





The initiative will also support the development of AI-powered platforms and tools while expanding AI usage across Wipro's own operations, including finance, human resources and sales functions.





A key part of the strategy is workforce development.





Wipro said the training programme aims to create a large pool of practitioners capable of designing, deploying and operating AI-enabled systems within complex enterprise environments.





Key elements of the initiative include:





• Training 10,000 employees on Anthropic's Claude models over the next 18 months

• Establishing a dedicated applied AI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

• Expanding AI integration across internal business functions

• Developing AI-powered industry platforms and enterprise solutions





Indian IT adapts to an AI-driven future





The announcement comes at a time when India's IT services industry is confronting significant technological change.





According to Reuters, investors have become increasingly concerned that advances in AI could disrupt the labour-intensive business model that helped build India's $315 billion IT sector.





For decades, major Indian IT firms relied on deploying large teams of engineers, developers and consultants to deliver projects for global clients. However, increasingly capable AI systems are beginning to automate some of those functions, raising questions about how traditional service providers will evolve.





Reuters reported that Indian IT companies collectively lost billions of dollars in market value in February following concerns about AI-driven automation, including after Anthropic introduced an AI agent tool.





Against that backdrop, companies such as Wipro are seeking to position themselves not as developers of foundation models, but as partners that can help enterprises deploy and manage AI technologies across business operations.





Anthropic gains traction among Indian IT firms





Wipro's latest move follows a significant partnership announcement from rival TCS.





On 11 June, TCS said it had entered into an alliance with Anthropic to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. As part of that collaboration, TCS said it would equip 50,000 associates with Anthropic's Claude and jointly develop AI solutions for highly regulated industries.





The back-to-back announcements highlight Anthropic's growing influence among global IT services providers as businesses seek practical applications for generative AI technologies.





While India has yet to produce a homegrown AI model capable of competing with systems such as Claude or OpenAI's GPT family, the country's largest technology firms are increasingly focusing on a different opportunity: helping organisations implement AI at scale.





As enterprise demand for AI tools continues to grow, workforce training and deployment expertise are emerging as critical competitive advantages for IT services companies navigating the industry's next phase of transformation.