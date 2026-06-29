AI HR startup secures $60 million to challenge legacy HCM software

Warp, an AI-native human resources technology startup, has raised $60 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $85 million in less than a year. The company said the latest round was led by Battery Ventures, with participation from Peak XV, Sound Ventures and Y Combinator.





According to Warp, the financing round was completed in just six days, despite the company not planning to raise fresh capital until later in the year.





The startup said the funding will support its ambition to modernise the Human Capital Management (HCM) market by replacing legacy employee management systems with AI-driven automation.





Investors back AI-first HR platform





Warp said the round attracted backing from several prominent technology leaders and investors. Among those supporting the company are:





Tobi Lütke , CEO of Shopify

, CEO of Shopify Claire Hughes Johnson , former COO of Stripe

, former COO of Stripe Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi , co-founders of Dropbox

and , co-founders of Dropbox Balaji Srinivasan , former CTO of Coinbase

, former CTO of Coinbase Kevin Hartz , former CEO of Eventbrite

, former CEO of Eventbrite Kyle Vogt , former CEO of Cruise

, former CEO of Cruise Amjad Masad, founder of Replit





The company said the investment reflects growing confidence in AI's ability to reshape enterprise software, particularly employee management.





Targeting one of enterprise software's largest markets





Warp believes Human Capital Management remains one of the few major enterprise software categories yet to undergo a fundamental AI transformation.





The company said organisations continue to rely on legacy systems to manage:





Payroll

Benefits administration

Compliance

Employee records

Onboarding

Offboarding

Workforce operations





According to Warp, traditional HCM platforms often require lengthy implementations, dedicated administrators and significant operational overhead, particularly as businesses grow.





The company said its AI-first approach is designed to remove much of this manual work by allowing software to complete administrative tasks automatically rather than simply helping HR teams manage them.





AI designed to automate HR operations





Warp said it has rebuilt employee management around autonomous workflows rather than conventional software interfaces.





According to the company, its platform can:





Process payroll across all 50 US states within seconds.

Monitor regulatory changes and manage compliance.

Register accounts and file tax returns automatically.

Resolve agency notices.

Manage benefits administration and payroll deductions.

Provision employee accounts, applications and devices during onboarding.

Remove access automatically during offboarding.





The company said these capabilities are intended to reduce administrative effort while enabling HR, finance and operations teams to focus on higher-value strategic work.





Leaner people operations





Warp said the adoption of AI is changing how organisations structure their people operations.





According to the company, many fast-growing businesses are increasingly relying on lean HR, finance and operations teams supported by automation instead of expanding administrative headcount.





Warp also claimed its average customer is growing five times faster than comparable companies while operating with one-tenth of the HR and administrative overhead. The company did not disclose customer numbers or independently verified performance data.





Building the next generation of HCM





Warp said it chose to begin with payroll because it considers payroll, compliance, benefits administration and workforce operations among the most complex operational functions inside an organisation.





The company believes advances in large language models since late 2022 have made it possible to automate many of these processes while reducing manual intervention.





Today, Warp said its platform supports organisations ranging from five to 5,000 employees, combining payroll, HR, compliance, benefits and IT management within a single system.





With fresh funding and growing investor backing, the company is positioning itself among a new generation of AI-native enterprise software providers seeking to redefine how organisations manage employees, compliance and workplace operations.





New leaders, fresh capital, workforce shifts and unfiltered conversations — the story of work unfolds here.