As Kunal Shah heads to WhatsApp, Meta commits $900 million to Cred

Meta has committed $900 million to Indian fintech startup Cred, deepening its exposure to one of India's most prominent consumer internet companies as founder Kunal Shah prepares to take over as global chief executive of WhatsApp.





According to reporting by Moneycontrol, the investment will be split equally between fresh capital for the company and the purchase of shares from existing investors. The transaction values Cred at a post-money valuation of approximately $4.5 billion, according to details announced by the company on June 22.





Dual-track investment reshapes Cred's cap table





People familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol that around $450 million will be injected directly into Cred as primary capital, while the remaining $450 million will be used to acquire shares from existing investors and shareholders.





The structure gives Meta both exposure to Cred's future growth and the opportunity to acquire a sizeable ownership position through secondary purchases.





Earlier this month, Meta had been in discussions to invest in Cred at a valuation of about $4 billion, while also exploring a leadership role for Shah within the technology company.





Leadership transition accompanies landmark deal





As part of the arrangement, Kunal Shah will step away from his operational responsibilities at Cred to assume the role of global chief executive of WhatsApp.





At Cred, Shah is expected to be succeeded by Miten Sampat, one of the fintech company's most senior executives.





The combination of a major investment and a high-profile leadership move marks one of the most significant developments in India's startup ecosystem this year.





While neither company disclosed additional details about the leadership transition, the timing of the two announcements has drawn attention across the technology and venture capital sectors.





Investment could result in stake exceeding 20%





Meta's investment would translate into a stake of at least 20% in Cred based on a pre-money valuation of roughly $4 billion.





However, because nearly half the transaction is expected to involve secondary share purchases, often completed at discounts to prevailing valuations, Meta's final ownership could exceed that threshold.





Key transaction details include:





• Total investment: $900 million (approximately Rs 8,550 crore)

• Primary capital: $450 million (approximately Rs 4,275 crore)

• Secondary share purchases: $450 million (approximately Rs 4,275 crore)

• Post-money valuation: Approximately $4.5 billion

• Pre-money valuation: Approximately $4.03 billion

• Expected Meta stake: At least 20%, potentially higher





Strategic ties without operational control





Despite the scale of the investment, Meta is not expected to seek a board seat at Cred, according to sources cited by Moneycontrol.





The publication also reported that Meta will not gain access to Cred's customer financial data.

The arrangement suggests Meta's role will largely remain that of a financial investor rather than an active operator in the fintech company's day-to-day affairs.





This distinction is particularly notable given the simultaneous appointment of Shah to lead WhatsApp, one of Meta's most strategically important global businesses.





A significant moment for India's startup landscape





The transaction highlights continued global investor interest in India's technology sector, even as startup funding remains more selective than during the peak investment years.





For Cred, the capital provides additional resources to support growth while delivering liquidity to existing shareholders. For Meta, the investment strengthens its relationship with one of India's most recognisable fintech brands at a time when the company is also bringing Cred's founder into its senior leadership ranks.





The long-term impact of the partnership will likely be judged not only by Cred's future performance but also by how Shah's leadership influences WhatsApp's next phase of growth across global markets.